Apr. 19, 2018, 5:47 p.m.
- White House
The Associated Press has obtained 15 pages of memos that former FBI Director James Comey drafted about his interactions with President Trump.
The Justice Department earlier Thursday provided the documents to Congress.
In a letter sent to three Republican House committee chairmen Thursday evening, Assistant Atty. Gen. Stephen Boyd writes that the department is sending a classified version of the memos and an unclassified version. The department released Boyd's letter publicly, but not the memos.
Apr. 19, 2018, 2:49 p.m.
Rudolph Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and an unofficial White House advisor, is joining President Trump’s personal legal defense team.
“He has been my friend for a long time and wants to get this matter quickly resolved for the good of the country,” Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement.
Giuliani is a former federal prosecutor in New York, but he has not spent much time in a courtroom in recent years.
Apr. 19, 2018, 1:25 p.m.
- Congress
Sen. Tammy Duckworth and daughter Maile have made Senate history.
The Illinois Democrat brought her daughter, in a pink hat, onto the Senate floor under new rules that permitted it. Duckworth is the only senator to have given birth while serving in the Senate. Maile, born April 9, is the first senator's baby to be allowed on the chamber floor.
The history was made under a new rule passed a day earlier that permitted newborns of senators on the floor during votes. The Republican-controlled Senate held the vote — on President Trump’s pick to lead NASA — open so Duckworth and Maile could adhere to the new rule. Duckworth, an Iraq war veteran and double-amputee, arrived in a wheelchair with Maile on her lap, voted no with a downturned thumb, and laughed. Her colleagues crowded around to see.
Apr. 19, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
Lawyers for President Trump's attorney Michael Cohen withdrew defamation lawsuits late Wednesday against BuzzFeed and the political research firm Fusion GPS related to a dossier that included claims Cohen helped organize Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election.
The lawsuits would have required Cohen to submit to an evidence discovery process, forcing him to produce documentation and sworn testimony about his activities before the closely contested election.
Among other things, the dossier alleged that Cohen had traveled to Prague and met with Russian operatives. Cohen has repeatedly denied the allegation, including in a text message Thursday morning. The assertion came from research conducted by former British spy Christopher Steele, who was working for Fusion GPS.
Apr. 19, 2018, 7:50 a.m.
Apr. 18, 2018, 3:20 p.m.
Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has reached a settlement of the lawsuit she filed to break the confidentiality agreement that barred her from speaking publicly about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.
American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer, confirmed that it has agreed to release McDougal from the agreement.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, the company paid McDougal $150,000 for, among other things, exclusive rights to the story of what she described as a 10-month romance that started in 2006 with the married Trump. American Media, led by Trump’s close friend David Packer, never published her story.
Apr. 18, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Apr. 18, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Rattled by President Trump’s decision to pardon the former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney, I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby, Rep. Adam Schiff wants Congress to pass legislation giving itself more oversight of the president’s pardoning power.
The proposal would allow Congress to view evidence against someone who receives a presidential pardon when that person is connected to an investigation involving the president or a member of the president’s family.
“I think it will have an important deterrent impact, as well as inform the Congress if circumstances arise in which the president uses the pardon power for an illicit purpose, to protect himself, to obstruct justice,” said Schiff (D-Burbank) in an interview.
Apr. 18, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
- Russia
President Trump’s Twitter tirades against James B. Comey, the former FBI director he fired last May, continued on Wednesday morning.
The tweet was something of a head-scratcher, however, because it contradicted Trump’s own comments at the time about Comey’s firing.
Although his administration originally said Comey was removed because he mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server in 2016, Trump volunteered a different reason when he was interviewed on May 11 on NBC.