Border Patrol says only seven families were separated at ports of entry from May to June

A group of asylum seekers waits to be processed at the San Ysidro Port of Entry south of San Diego.. (Alejandro Tamayo / San Diego Union-Tribune)

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials attempted to rebut claims that they have been separating families at border ports of entry, saying Monday that the agency split only seven families out of 5,298 who presented themselves at legal international checkpoints from May to June.

“Separation at the ports of entry is very rare,” said Executive Assistant Commissioner Todd C. Owen of the Border Patrol’s Office of Field Operations. “We are very judicious about the family unit.”

Owen said, however, that U.S. officials have been struggling to process asylum seekers because of a lack of temporary holding space at the nation’s 328 ports of entry. He also said the agency has been working with Mexican counterparts to hold families seeking asylum at shelters in Mexico instead of letting them wait on border bridges where they would be “exposed to the elements.”