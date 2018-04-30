Chief of Staff John Kelly calls ‘BS' on report he called Trump an idiot

Apr. 30, 2018, 2:26 p.m.
White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly is calling a report that he called President Trump an idiot “total BS.”
Kelly, in a statement, says he and Trump have “an incredibly candid and strong relationship.”
He adds, “He always knows where I stand and he and I both know this story is total BS.”
Apr. 30, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Apr. 30, 2018, 8:39 a.m.
House members stream down the Capitol steps early on a Wednesday evening, just after the last votes of the week. Some lawmakers linger, planning to fly home the next morning, but Rep.
Apr. 30, 2018, 4:06 a.m.
Ronny Jackson, a Navy rear admiral whom President Trump unsuccessfully nominated to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, will not return to his previous role as the president's personal physician, a White House official said Sunday.
Jackson, who withdrew as Trump's VA pick last week, will remain on as part of the White House medical unit, the official added. Sean Conley, a Navy veteran who took over Jackson's responsibilities after his nomination, will remain in the role as Trump's personal doctor.
Jackson, a former combat physician who faced criticism almost immediately that he was not qualified to oversee the VA Department, withdrew his nomination Thursday, after the office of Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) released allegations against Jackson that he drank on the job, over-prescribed medication and presided over a toxic work environment.
Apr. 29, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
Iran was the principal subject of discussion during Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s lightning-quick visit Sunday to Israel, a four-hour stop during which he met with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.
The two reiterated declarations of personal friendship and the close alliance between the United States and Israel, but at the end of a six-minute news conference in which they took no questions, several questions dividing the two nations remained unresolved.
The principal matter separating Israel and the United States continues to be Iran’s growing presence in Syria, an enemy state lying along Israel’s northern border, that has been riven by a bloody civil war for seven years.
Apr. 29, 2018, 10:23 a.m.
- Middle East
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on his first trip to the Middle East as America’s top diplomat, sought to muster support Sunday for a more robust international response to what U.S. officials see as a growing threat emanating from Iran.
Speaking to reporters in Saudi Arabia, Iran’s main regional adversary, Pompeo said the multi-party agreement reached in 2015 to curb Tehran’s nuclear program did not do enough to contain the Islamic Republic. “In fact, Iran has only behaved worse since the deal was approved,” he said.
The former CIA director cited Iran’s support for the “murderous” government of Syrian President Bashar Assad and also accused the country of arming Houthi rebels in Yemen who have repeatedly targeted Saudi cities with ballistic missiles — a charge denied by Tehran.
Apr. 29, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
He tweets about “fire and fury” and threatens “an event the likes of which nobody's seen before.”
Apr. 28, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
- White House
- Congress
President Trump tweeted Saturday that Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) “should resign” for his role in helping to sink Dr. Ronny Jackson’s nomination to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Jackson, who is the White House physician, withdrew his name from consideration Thursday after the Republican-led Senate Veterans Affairs Committee delayed his confirmation hearing amid multiple reports of alleged on-the-job misconduct by Jackson.
Tester is up for reelection in 2018 in a state that strongly backed Trump in 2016, and Trump has indicated that he wants repercussions for Tester, who is the ranking Democrat on the Senate committee.
Apr. 27, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on his first full day on the job, said Friday it was “unlikely” that President Trump will remain in the Iran nuclear deal after a May 12 self-imposed deadline barring a “substantial fix” negotiated with European leaders.
Speaking on the margins of a NATO summit for foreign ministers in Brussels, Pompeo said that no decision has been made but that he was communicating Trump’s position to allies in Europe and the Middle East.
“Absent a substantial fix, absent overcoming the flaws of the deal, he [Trump] is unlikely to stay in that deal,” Pompeo said.