Apr. 17, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
U.S. senators are clamoring to learn more about the role Gina Haspel, President Trump’s nominee for CIA director, played in the torture of terrorism suspects after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
But the CIA isn’t ready to talk publicly about that yet, instead releasing on Tuesday a description of how Haspel helped guide the country’s foreign espionage efforts since she was named deputy director in February 2017.
Before she rose to the CIA’s number two job, Haspel spent more than three decades as an undercover operative, working overseas and at agency headquarters in Langley, Va.
Apr. 17, 2018, 9:11 a.m.
The office of Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, routinely puts out a roundup of the morning’s news headlines that may or may not involve her work.
But on Tuesday, those headlines were less than flattering:
“President Trump walks back Russia sanctions” that Haley had announced the day before, one said. Haley “got out ahead of things this time,” White House says.
Apr. 17, 2018, 6:18 a.m.
President Trump’s temporary truce with Gov. Jerry Brown didn’t last long. Tuesday, he blamed Brown for failing to reach an agreement with the administration to send members of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexican border.
“The high crime rate will only get higher,” Trump warned in a tweet.
Trump’s fight with the state thawed for a moment last week after Brown agreed to send 400 members of the Guard to help along the border.
Apr. 17, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
States that have passed laws legalizing recreational marijuana in recent years appear to have found some new, unexpected supporters: Republican politicians.
Apr. 15, 2018, 11:31 a.m.
Former First Lady Barbara Bush will not seek any additional medical treatment, according to a statement released by the office of George H.W. Bush on Sunday.
The 92-year-old who was described in the statement as "a rock in the face of her failing health," will instead focus on comfort care.
"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving,” it read.
Apr. 15, 2018, 6:38 a.m.
President Trump launched a new Twitter fusillade at ex-FBI chief James Comey on Sunday morning, again calling the former top federal law enforcement official a “slimeball” and ridiculing his actions surrounding the federal investigation of Trump’s defeated presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Trump’s tweets included a raft of unsubstantiated allegations against Comey, complete with suggestions that the former FBI director be jailed. Trump also sought to rebut Comey's claim that he had demanded personal loyalty, insisting in a tweet that “I hardly even knew this guy.”
Comey’s new book, replete with highly unflattering characterizations of Trump, is garnering wide attention in advance of its release. The president’s tweets -- which also targeted Loretta Lynch, the attorney general under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama -- came hours before a lengthy interview with the ex-FBI head was to air on ABC Sunday night.
Apr. 14, 2018, 3:40 p.m.
Apr. 14, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
Apr. 13, 2018, 6:35 p.m.
After President Trump announced an attack on Syria by the United States, France and Britain, sounds of explosions were reported in Damascus, the Syrian capital.
Apr. 13, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
President Trump on Friday night announced missile attacks on Syria to retaliate for a chemical weapons attack.
“These are not the actions of a man. They are crimes of a monster,” he said, referring to Syria’s use of chemical weapons. He spoke in a nationally televised address to announce the joint attack by the U.S., the United Kingdom and France.
“We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents,” Trump said.