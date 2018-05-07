Democrats don't want CIA nominee Gina Haspel because she's 'too tough on terror,' Trump tweets

May. 7, 2018, 4:58 a.m.
President Trump on Monday tweeted in support of his nominee for CIA director, Gina Haspel, saying she’s “come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists.”
Haspel, a veteran undercover operative, faces stiff criticism from Democrats and some Republicans for her role in the agency’s interrogation program during the George W. Bush administration, which involved waterboarding and other techniques that are widely considered torture.
On Sunday, the Washington Post reported that Haspel suggested withdrawing her nomination because of concerns about a difficult confirmation hearing, scheduled for Wednesday. After discussions with White House officials, she decided to stick it out, the report said.
May. 6, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
May. 4, 2018, 2:59 p.m.
President Trump said during a speech at the National Rifle Assn. convention Friday that France’s strict gun laws prevented victims of that country’s deadliest terrorist attack from fighting the gunmen and suicide bombers who carried out the massacre.
On the evening of Nov. 13, 2015, a series of coordinated suicide bombings and shootings erupted at stadiums, cafes and restaurants in Paris. A total of 130 people were killed.
Trump attributed the high victim count to the country’s stance on gun control. “Paris, France, has the toughest gun laws in the world,” Trump said. “Nobody has guns in Paris.”
May. 4, 2018, 2:07 p.m.
President Trump made a specific link between the sanctity of the 2nd Amendment and Republicans' prospects in the 2018 mid-term elections.
Trump said at the National Rifle Assn. annual convention that the only thing that has prevented the elimination of the 2nd Amendment has been conservatives in Congress "willing to fight for those rights."
He claimed that Democrats want to "outlaw guns" and said if the nation takes that step, it might as well ban all vans and trucks because they are the new form of death for "maniac terrorists."
May. 4, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's new personal lawyer, is attempting to clarify some of his remarks about payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to silence her allegations she had an affair with Trump.
The former New York City mayor released a statement Friday in which he again emphasized his belief that the $130,000 payment made by Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen in 2016 to Daniels was not a campaign violation.
That is a judgment some legal experts have disputed.
May. 4, 2018, 10:56 a.m.
May. 4, 2018, 8:54 a.m.
The labor market improved somewhat last month, adding a solid 164,000 net new jobs while the unemployment rate fell below 4% for the first time since 2000, the Labor Department said Friday.
May. 4, 2018, 8:05 a.m.
May. 4, 2018, 7:51 a.m.
President Trump on Friday disputed comments repeatedly made this week by his new personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, suggesting the president is questioning some of Giuliani’s detailed disclosures that Trump paid hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
“He started yesterday,” Trump mistakenly said of Giuliani, who started two weeks ago. “He’ll get his facts straight. He’s a great guy.”
Trump, speaking to reporters as he left for Dallas to speak to a National Rifle Association convention, said Giuliani agrees with him that the Justice Department’s investigations of Trump and his associates are a “witch hunt.”