Essential Washington
EPA bars AP, CNN from summit on contaminants; guards shove reporter from building

EPA chief Scott Pruitt appears before Capitol Hill on May 16.
The Environmental Protection Agency is barring the Associated Press, CNN and the environmental-focused news organization E&E from a national summit on harmful water contaminants. 

The EPA blocked the news organizations from attending Tuesday's Washington meeting, convened by EPA chief Scott Pruitt. 

EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox told the barred organizations they were not invited and there was no space for them, but gave no indication of why they specifically were barred. 

Reach out or resist? A Texas runoff tests Democrats' midterm strategy

Democrats say they’re ready to take charge in Washington. They just can’t agree how.

Proposed Mayor Libby Schaaf Act aims to imprison officials who warn of ICE raids

When Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tipped off residents in February about an upcoming immigration sweep, she received searing criticism from President Trump and immigration hawks who likened the alert to an obstruction of justice.

Mick Mulvaney must leave as CFPB chief soon, unless Trump nominates somebody — anybody — else for the job

Time is running out on Mick Mulvaney’s tenure as acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, but there’s an easy way for the White House to extend his tenure: nominate somebody — anybody — else to permanently fill the job.

Trump welcomes first female CIA director, tries to make amends with the agency

Gina Haspel
President Trump led the swearing-in ceremony for the first female CIA director in the agency’s history on Monday, calling it “a ceremony like few will ever have again.”

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath.

“They love you,” Trump said as officials and agents applauded Haspel during the ceremony. “They respect you. They respect you too.”

Giuliani says Mueller's investigation of Trump may end by Sept. 1

President Trump listens to a question during a meeting in the Oval Office on May 16.
President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s office recently shared a timetable that suggested the investigation into the president could end by Sept. 1 if Trump were to sit for an interview in July, which he said is the legal team's new working plan. 

“We said to them, `If we're going to be interviewed in July, how much time until the report gets issued?“’ Giuliani told the Associated Press on Sunday, referring to the report Mueller is expected to issue to Congress at the conclusion of his investigation. “They said September, which is good for everyone, because no one wants this to drag into the midterms.” 

Giuliani said he did not want a repeat of what happened in 2016, when FBI Director James B. Comey announced in the presidential campaign's final days that he was reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, a decision Democrats believe cost Clinton the race. Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, also said that Mueller's team indicated that the entire probe, not just its investigation into potential obstruction of justice, could end by September. 

President Trump says he'll order Justice Dept. investigation of informant in Russia probe

(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

President Trump tweeted Sunday that he will order an investigation into whether law enforcement “infiltrated or surveilled” his presidential campaign “for political purposes,” escalating an already extraordinary clash between a president and his Justice Department.

The decision could lead to a new level of conflict over the Russia investigation, which began as a counterintelligence probe during the 2016 campaign and has continued as a criminal investigation led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

Trump had previously warned that he may try to exert more influence at the Justice Department “because what's going on is a disgrace.” He has harshly criticized Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions for stepping aside from overseeing the Russia investigation. 

First lady returns to White House after kidney treatment

Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.

The White House said the first lady returned to the White House on Saturday morning. She had been at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington since having an embolization procedure Monday for an unspecified kidney condition that the White House said was benign.

President Trump visited his 48-year-old wife during several of the evenings that she was in the hospital.

U.S. sanctions powerful Venezuelan official on eve of presidential election

Diosdado Cabello, center, in red beret, shown earlier this year.
The Trump administration announced sanctions Friday on a powerful Venezuelan official and his family on the eve of the troubled South American country’s presidential election.

Diosdado Cabello, head of the ruling Socialist Party, and his wife and brother were blacklisted by the Treasury Department. It accused them of illegally enriching themselves through drug trafficking, money-laundering and embezzlement of state funds.

Cabello or his representatives own 14 properties and three firms in New York and Florida that authorities can seize as part of the sanctions, the Treasury Department said.

Mexico criticizes Trump over his comment that some immigrants are 'animals'

(Evan Vucci / AP)

The Mexican government has lodged a complaint with the U.S. State Department over President Trump's recent assertion that some immigrants living in the United States illegally are "animals."

A letter sent to the State Department on Thursday criticized Trump for disrespecting human rights, according to a statement from Mexico’s Foreign Ministry.

The letter said that “the assertions of the U.S. president are absolutely unacceptable,” according to the statement. 