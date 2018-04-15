Advertisement
Essential Washington
By Los Angeles Times Staff

Former First Lady Barbara Bush, 92, will not seek any more medical treatment; focus will be comfort care

Former First Lady Barbara Bush
Former First Lady Barbara Bush (Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

Former First Lady Barbara Bush will not seek any additional medical treatment, according to a statement released by the office of George H.W. Bush on Sunday.

The 92-year-old who was described in the statement as "a rock in the face of her failing health," will instead focus on comfort care.

"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself -- thanks to her abiding faith -- but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving,” it read.

  • White House
  • Russia
By

Trump again denounces 'slimeball' Comey, lauds Syria strikes

Former FBI director James Comey and President Trump
Former FBI director James Comey and President Trump (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty)

President Trump launched a new Twitter fusillade at ex-FBI chief James Comey on Sunday morning, again calling the former top federal law enforcement official a “slimeball” and ridiculing his actions surrounding the federal investigation of Trump’s defeated presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s tweets included a raft of unsubstantiated allegations against Comey, complete with suggestions that the former FBI director be jailed. Trump also sought to rebut Comey's claim that he had demanded personal loyalty, insisting in a tweet that “I hardly even knew this guy.”

Comey’s new book, replete with highly unflattering characterizations of Trump, is garnering wide attention in advance of its release. The president’s tweets -- which also targeted Loretta Lynch, the attorney general under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama -- came hours before a lengthy interview with the ex-FBI head was to air on ABC Sunday night.

By

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti on running for president, not running and his favorite jazz pianists

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti brought his all-but-announced 2020 presidential candidacy to Iowa on Friday, visiting for two days of stumping in the state that traditionally casts the first ballots of the presidential campaign.

By

As Trump approves Syria strikes, Congress looks on cautiously and hopes for a quick conclusion

As President Obama considered strikes against Syria in 2013 over the threat posed by its chemical weapons, businessman Donald Trump strongly opposed U.S. intervention.

Blasts reported in Damascus -- 'like WW3'

After President Trump announced an attack on Syria by the United States, France and Britain, sounds of explosions were reported in Damascus, the Syrian capital.

  • Middle East
By

Trump announces missile response to Syrian chemical attack

President Trump announces the United States' military response to Syria's chemical weapon attack this month.
President Trump announces the United States' military response to Syria's chemical weapon attack this month. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

President Trump on Friday night announced missile attacks on Syria to retaliate for a chemical weapons attack.

“These are not the actions of a man. They are crimes of a monster,” he said, referring to Syria’s use of chemical weapons. He spoke in a nationally televised address to announce the joint attack by the U.S., the United Kingdom and France.

“We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents,” Trump said.

  • Middle East

U.S., France and Britain launch strikes against Syria

President Trump addresses the U.S. about missile strikes against Syria on Friday.
President Trump addresses the U.S. about missile strikes against Syria on Friday. (MANDEL NGAN)

The U.S., the United Kingdom and France have launched strikes against Syria to retaliate for a chemical weapons attack.

"Chemical weapons are uniquely dangerous," President Trump says in announcing the attack. Syria's use of them are ‘crimes of a monster.’

By

Trump and Cohen ask judge to postpone Stormy Daniels case

Michael Cohen, personal lawyer for President Trump
Michael Cohen, personal lawyer for President Trump (Justin Lane / EPA-Shutterstock)

Attorneys for President Trump and his beleaguered personal lawyer Michael Cohen asked a federal judge on Friday for a 90-day suspension of the lawsuit filed against them by porn star Stormy Daniels.

The FBI raids on Cohen’s home, office and hotel room in New York on Monday are part of a criminal investigation that overlaps Daniels’ suit to void the contract that bars her from talking publicly about what she says was a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, the lawyers argued in court papers.

If the lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court proceeds without delay, Cohen would be forced to choose between defending himself in deposition testimony or exercising his 5th Amendment rights, the lawyers told Judge S. James Otero.

