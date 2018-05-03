Vice President Mike Pence called former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of federal contempt of court last year, a “champion of … the rule of law" and said he was honored that Arpaio attended an event with him on Tuesday in Tempe, Ariz.

President Trump pardoned Arpaio last year after he was found in contempt of court, a misdemeanor, for ignoring a federal judge's order to stop detaining people because he merely suspected them of having entered the U.S. illegally. Arpaio is now running for the Republican nomination to succeed the retiring Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake.