House Speaker Paul Ryan won't seek reelection, he tells colleagues

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), seen here speaking to reporters recently at the Capitol, has decided not to run for reelection. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) will not seek reelection in November, he told colleagues Wednesday, throwing an already fractious House into tumult and dealing another blow to Republican hopes of holding onto power in Congress.

The announcement comes as Republicans already face serious prospects of losing their majority in the House in this fall’s midterm election. Ryan has been a key fundraiser for Republican candidates, and his decision to call it quits is almost certain to be a demoralizing blow to the party’s candidates and donors.

The speaker's move came less than three years after he took office as a compromise candidate on the resignation of Ohio Rep. John A. Boehner. His tenure as speaker will have been among the shortest in the past century.