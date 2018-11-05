In a bid to turn out infrequent voters, Gil Cisneros tries house visits in Buena Park

Nov. 4, 2018, 7:49 p.m.
- Midterm Election
Gil Cisneros got on stage with Chelsea Handler Sunday afternoon, urging his supporters to help him reach as many voters as possible to get out the vote in the 39th Congressional District, where he’s hoping to snag a GOP-held seat held by retiring Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton.)
“This election really is going to come down to the wire,” he said.
Within the hour, Cisneros was knocking on doors in a nearby Buena Park neighborhood full of tidy ranch-style homes with neatly trimmed lawns and within earshot of rollercoaster screams emanating from Knott’s Berry Farm.
Nov. 4, 2018, 5:32 p.m.
Water for farmers and support for local businesses were among the top issues for Republicans gathered in Modesto on Sunday at a campaign rally for Congressman Jeff Denham and gubernatorial candidate John Cox.
Nov. 4, 2018, 5:16 p.m.
- Midterm Election
Republican Rep. Jeff Denham and California gubernatorial candidate John Cox on Sunday called for a repeal of the state’s gas tax increase and underscored the need to expand roads and add jobs.
Stumping in Modesto, where Cox’s bus made a stop at Denham’s campaign headquarters, the two made little mention of President Trump in an area where Democrats hold a slight edge in registered voters. Their most passionate pleas were to bring water to Central Valley farmers and to build not a wall along the border with Mexico but greater storage capacity.
“We need to have our water, and we need to make sure that we have a candidate that will fight for the Valley,” Denham said.
Nov. 4, 2018, 1:31 p.m.
Katie Hill, the Democrat trying to oust Republican Rep. Steve Knight of Palmdale, drafted “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place” star Kristen Bell to campaign with her Sunday in Simi Valley.
Bell’s appearance at a strip-mall rally of about 150 canvassers for Hill was the highlight of a whirlwind day of campaigning in one of America’s most competitive House races in Tuesday’s midterm elections — at least on the Democratic side (Knight had no public schedule).
Bell told the crowd of volunteers that she’d known Hill for more than a decade through her support for PATH, a Los Angeles nonprofit that provides services to the homeless. Hill, 31, was one of PATH’s top executives when she left to run for Congress.