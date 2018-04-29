In Saudi Arabia, Pompeo calls Iran 'the greatest sponsor of terrorism in the world'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir shake hands during a news conference in Riyadh on Sunday. (Fayez Nureldine / Getty Images)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on his first trip to the Middle East as America’s top diplomat, sought to muster support Sunday for a more robust international response to what U.S. officials see as a growing threat emanating from Iran.

Speaking to reporters in Saudi Arabia, Iran’s main regional adversary, Pompeo said the multi-party agreement reached in 2015 to curb Tehran’s nuclear program did not do enough to contain the Islamic Republic. “In fact, Iran has only behaved worse since the deal was approved,” he said.

The former CIA director cited Iran’s support for the “murderous” government of Syrian President Bashar Assad and also accused the country of arming Houthi rebels in Yemen who have repeatedly targeted Saudi cities with ballistic missiles — a charge denied by Tehran.