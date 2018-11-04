Advertisement
Democrat Katie Hill stumps with 'Veronica Mars' star as GOP Rep. Steve Knight keeps a low profile

Kristen Bell speaks to volunteers for Katie Hill in Simi Valley
Kristen Bell speaks to volunteers for Katie Hill in Simi Valley (Michael Finnegan)

Katie Hill, the Democrat trying to oust Republican Rep. Steve Knight of Palmdale, drafted “Veronica Mars” star Kristen Bell to campaign with her Sunday in Simi Valley.

Bell’s appearance at a strip-mall rally of about 150 canvassers for Hill was the highlight of a whirlwind day of campaigning in one of America’s most competitive House races in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

At least on the Democratic side — Knight had no public schedule.

Brian Kemp's office orders 'hacking' probe of Georgia Democrats on eve of election he's competing in

Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp greets the crowd during a rally Nov. 1 in Dalton, Ga.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp greets the crowd during a rally Nov. 1 in Dalton, Ga. (C.B. Schmelter / Chattanooga Times Free Press via Associated Press)

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp on Sunday announced an "investigation into the Democratic Party of Georgia" over a "failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system" -- two days before an election in which he is competing against Democrat Stacey Abrams to become governor.

The announcement, which contained no details on the alleged "cyber crimes" that it suggests state Democrats were involved in, was immediately condemned as a political ploy by Democrats and some commentators, who believe Kemp should not oversee an election in which he is competing.

"Brian Kemp's scurrilous claims are 100 percent false, and this so-called investigation was unknown to the Democratic Party of Georgia until a campaign operative in Kemp's official office released a statement this morning," Rebecca DeHart, executive director of the state Democratic Party, wrote in a statement to reporters. "This is yet another example of abuse of power by an unethical Secretary of State."

'If we can turn out to vote we can win this'; Mike Levin gets a boost from Schiff and Sanchez

'He's throwing a rock that really should hit him on his own head'

'Global warming is nonsense' and the 'tax scam is a massive middle finger' to families: What House candidates say

Healthcare is one of the issues that voters in most of the 10 congressional districts in California told pollsters they cared about.
Healthcare is one of the issues that voters in most of the 10 congressional districts in California told pollsters they cared about. (Dreamstime)

The candidates in the 10 House races in California that will help decide whether Republicans or Democrats control Congress vary wildly on the issues: whether climate change is a threat or a joke; whether teachers should be armed; whether President Trump or immigrants are to blame for family separations at the border.  Here’s a look at where all 20 candidates stand on the issues their constituents say they care about.

At Katie Porter event in Mission Viejo, music is met by hecklers in the hills

Decline of white Republicans on L.A.'s northern outskirts puts GOP at risk in midterm election

California’s sorely diminished Republican Party has few footholds left in Los Angeles County, and it risks losing its biggest one in the midterm election on Tuesday: the House seat of Rep. Steve Knight of Palmdale.

Love or hate Trump, he's made California a hive of midterm election activity

For many Californians, Saturday was a sunny gift of a fall day, a chance to stroll the beach, rake leaves, visit a park or take in a child’s soccer game.

With Democrats well-positioned to take the House, Republicans scurry to save the Senate

Swamped by a tidal wave of Democratic cash, Republicans entered the final 72 hours of the midterm campaign scrambling to preserve their slim Senate majority as a bulwark against the increasing prospect of a Democrat-run House.

