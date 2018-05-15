Key Democrat backs Gina Haspel for CIA director, virtually ensuring confirmation

May. 15, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, announced Tuesday that he’ll support Gina Haspel’s nomination as CIA director, a decision that will likely secure her confirmation.
Haspel has been a controversial choice, largely because she once ran a secret prison in Thailand where terrorism suspects were waterboarded after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Warner said how to vote on Haspel was a “difficult decision,” but he appreciated her recent letter that included more definitive criticism of the CIA’s interrogation program, which was ended years ago.
May. 15, 2018, 11:19 a.m.
May. 15, 2018, 8:52 a.m.
Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, denied assertions Tuesday that deadly violence on the Gaza Strip border with Israel was motivated by the controversial transfer of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem.
Israeli forces opened fire on angry stone-throwing Palestinian protesters on Monday, killing more than 50 and wounding hundreds. The violence occurred as the U.S. held an elaborate ceremony in Jerusalem inaugurating the embassy, with a high-level American delegation in attendance.
The Palestinians said they were demonstrating against the embassy and the dire conditions they are living under in Gaza, which is controlled by the militant group Hamas.
May. 15, 2018, 8:39 a.m.
Gina Haspel, President Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA, said the agency should never have started the interrogation program that has been the most controversial part of her background during the confirmation process.
“With the benefit of hindsight and my experience as a senior agency leader, the enhanced interrogation program is not one the CIA should have undertaken,” she wrote in a Monday letter to Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
The letter goes a step further in criticizing previous decisions at the agency, something Haspel was reluctant to do during her confirmation hearing last week despite pledging to never revive the secret prison network created by the CIA after the Sept. 11 attacks. She ran one of those facilities in Thailand.
May. 15, 2018, 7:24 a.m.
May. 14, 2018, 12:58 p.m.
A White House spokesperson insisted he did not know how an American Christian pastor had been chosen to offer prayers at Monday’s inauguration of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem after the minister was called a bigot for his view of non-Christian religions.
The Rev. Robert Jeffress, leader of a Southern Baptist church near Dallas and a spiritual advisor to President Trump, delivered the invocation at the ceremony in Jerusalem, attended by an official U.S. delegation featuring Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.
Jeffress has said Jews and other non-Christians, a group in which he includes Mormons, will go to hell — a belief he reconfirmed Monday.
May. 14, 2018, 12:25 p.m.
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid underwent surgery Monday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
The generally grave cancer diagnosis was made early, according to multiple media reports citing sources close to the Nevada Democrat.
“They caught it early. The doctors believe it went well, and he is expected to make a full recovery,” a source told the Nevada Independent.
May. 14, 2018, 12:25 p.m.
The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.
The first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said Monday that the procedure was successful and that there were no complications.
Grisham said Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center just outside Washington and she will likely remain there for the rest of the week.
May. 14, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
- White House
President Trump, who has been criticized by some for his delay in reaching out to James Shaw Jr., who saved lives in last month’s shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee, called him on Monday "to commend his heroic actions and quick thinking,” Raj Shah, the White House’s deputy press secretary said.
“It was a conversation that the president asked to have,” Shah told reporters during the press briefing.
Shah said he did not know whether Shaw had been invited to the White House, as other figures who have been lauded as public heroes have been.