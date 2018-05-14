Melania Trump hospitalized after procedure to treat a benign kidney condition

May. 14, 2018, 12:25 p.m.
The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.
The first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said Monday that the procedure was successful and that there were no complications.
Grisham said Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center just outside Washington and she will likely remain there for the rest of the week.
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid underwent surgery Monday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
The generally grave cancer diagnosis was made early, according to multiple media reports citing sources close to the Nevada Democrat.
“They caught it early. The doctors believe it went well, and he is expected to make a full recovery,” a source told the Nevada Independent.
May. 14, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
President Trump, who has been criticized by some for his delay in reaching out to James Shaw Jr., who saved lives in last month’s shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee, called him on Monday "to commend his heroic actions and quick thinking,” Raj Shah, the White House’s deputy press secretary said.
“It was a conversation that the president asked to have,” Shah told reporters during the press briefing.
Shah said he did not know whether Shaw had been invited to the White House, as other figures who have been lauded as public heroes have been.
May. 12, 2018, 8:23 a.m.
A second Democratic senator has announced his support for President Trump's nominee to lead the CIA.
Joe Donnelly of Indiana said in a statement Saturday that he made his decision after "a tough, frank and extensive discussion" with Gina Haspel, the spy agency's acting director who’s in line for the job permanently.
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has also come out for Haspel. Both Donnelly and Manchin are considered to be among the most vulnerable Senate incumbents in the November election.
May. 11, 2018, 12:25 p.m.
For all the fanfare the Trump administration has planned — and contrary to President Trump’s boasts — the new U.S. Embassy to be opened in Jerusalem on Monday will be a decidedly modest affair, and probably a temporary one.
The staff will number about 50 or 60, compared to 800 at the compound in Tel Aviv where the embassy has been for years — until Trump upended decades of international consensus to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Previous American policy called for the status of Jerusalem, which is claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians, to be decided by a peace agreement between them.
The U.S. ambassador, David Friedman, said on Friday that he will continue to split his time between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. He acknowledged that having a fully operational embassy in Jerusalem will take a long time. Government estimates have said it will be up to seven years.
May. 11, 2018, 6:05 a.m.
May. 10, 2018, 7:56 a.m.
Both of California’s U.S. senators will vote against Gina Haspel to lead the CIA, and her confirmation in the full Senate appears increasingly shaky.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced Thursday that she will oppose Haspel’s nomination, a day after she sharply questioned Haspel at a confirmation hearing on Wednesday about the CIA’s abusive interrogations in the years after the Sept. 11 attacks.
Although Haspel pledged to not restart the discredited program, her answers did not satisfy Feinstein, who spearheaded a scathing 2014 report on the CIA’s secret prison network and brutal treatment of detainees. Haspel ran one of those secret facilities in Thailand in 2002.
May. 10, 2018, 7:51 a.m.
President Trump announced Thursday that he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore next month, solidifying a historic meeting between the heads of state who had spent a year lobbing threatening comments at each other.
Trump tweeted that the “highly anticipated meeting” — the first between a sitting U.S. president and the leader of antagonistic North Korea — would take place on June 12 in Singapore, an island state in southeast Asia. The president waited to release final details of the summit until three American hostages returned home in the early hours of Thursday.
The U.S. has a tough goal: persuading one of the world’s most isolated governments to give up its nuclear arms program, which North Korea sees as essential to preserving its government.