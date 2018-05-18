Mexico criticizes Trump over his comment that some immigrants are 'animals'

President Trump with his new national security advisor, John Bolton, at the White House last month. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump distanced himself Thursday from a controversial remark made by his national security advisor, John Bolton, that figured in North Korea’s threat to cancel the summit meeting planned for June, and said preparations for the meeting were continuing.

Trump also implied that China’s President Xi Jinping may be trying to influence the North Koreans to take a harder line with the U.S., perhaps in response to U.S. pressure on trade.

Bolton recently suggested that North Korea should follow the model of Libya, which over a decade ago abandoned its effort to build nuclear weapons. The example was sure to anger North Korean officials, who know that Libya’s leader, Moammar Kadafi, lost his job and his life a few years after he gave up his nuclear program.