Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin says Trump's tariffs won't harm economy

Mar. 25, 2018, 10:20 a.m.
Brushing aside last week’s market swoon fueled by investors’ fears of a trade war, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said Sunday that he did not expect major economic fallout from President Trump’s recent tariff announcements.
“I don’t expect to see a big impact on the economy,” Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday.” “But again, I think what we’re doing is, long-term, very good for the economy.”
Investors have been rattled by Trump’s decisions to impose stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum imports — though with exemptions for some countries — and on imports from China worth up to $60 billion.
Mar. 25, 2018, 7:03 a.m.
- Russia
President Trump seems to be feeling burned by news reports that he’s struggling to find top-shelf lawyers to represent him in the Russia investigation, calling it a “Fake News narrative” in tweets on Sunday morning from his Florida estate.
Plenty would be happy for the “Fame and fortune” of representing him, he wrote.
Trump’s legal team has been in turmoil in recent days (after he’d assailed earlier news reports anticipating that shake-up as “fake news.”). His team announced the hiring of Joseph diGenova, a former U.S. attorney and frequent pro-Trump pundit on Fox News, and parted ways with John Dowd, who resigned Thursday. Dowd had been leading negotiations with the special counsel’s office over a potential interview with Trump.
Mar. 24, 2018, 8:05 a.m.
- White House
As students and their supporters marched around the country on Saturday to demand gun controls, the White House issued a statement supportive of the demonstrations and lauding President Trump’s actions to date, which fall short of protesters’ demands.
Trump was at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., when the statement was released; it was not issued in his name. The White House has not responded to questions about his plans for the day.
“We applaud the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today,” said the statement from a deputy press secretary, Lindsay Walters.
Mar. 23, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
- White House
President Trump on Friday signed a $1.3-trillion bill to fund government agencies after a last-minute threat to veto the measure — a step that likely would have triggered a government shutdown.
In a hastily called signing ceremony at the White House, Trump railed against a “ridiculous situation” in which he was being asked to sign a bill that failed to fund his proposed border wall.
But “as crazy as it’s been,” he said, he had to sign the bill because of the military spending increases it included.
Mar. 23, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
A former Playboy model recalled having sex with Donald Trump dozens of times in the early years of the president's marriage to Melania Trump, sharing elaborate details of what she described as a 10-month love affair.
Karen McDougal, the magazine's 1998 Playmate of the Year, told CNN Thursday that she was racked with guilt about Trump cheating on his wife, especially when he took her on a tour of the couple's Trump Tower penthouse apartment when Melania was not home.
Mar. 23, 2018, 6:32 a.m.
President Trump on Friday threatened to veto a $1.3 trillion government-funding bill that he had assured Republican leaders he would sign, just hours after the final vote and 15 hours before a midnight deadline for shutting down the government.
Trump tweeted that he was considering vetoing the bill over immigration concerns: that it did not fully fund his proposed border wall or provide relief to so-called Dreamers, who face deportation because he has ordered an end to an Obama-era program protecting them.
Congress has quit for a spring recess and many members have left town. A veto would all but assure at least a third short government shutdown, and just as thousands of people are expected in Washington this weekend for the “March for Our Lives” to protest gun violence.
May. 1, 2005, 12:00 a.m.
Editor's note: President Trump announced Thursday that hard-line conservative John Bolton would replace Army Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security advisor. This profile of Bolton was published May 1, 2005, when he served as ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush.
When John R. Bolton charged into the State Department in 2001 as President Bush's top arms control official, he thought of himself as a loyal Republican soldier on a mission into hostile political territory, according to friends and colleagues.
Mar. 22, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
President Trump has dismissed his national security advisor, Army Gen. H.R. McMaster, who was brought in last year to bring order to the national security staff after the short, tumultuous reign of Michael Flynn.
McMaster will be replaced by John Bolton, a hard-line conservative who was ambassador to the United Nations during part of the George W. Bush administration.
Mar. 22, 2018, 9:50 p.m.
Congress approved a $1.3-trillion spending bill after hours of wrangling and a flurry of unsuccessful Democratic efforts to force legislators to take up a measure to protect young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.
The vote — late Thursday morning for the House and early Friday for the Senate — came as legislators faced a Friday deadline for a government shutdown. It also came just hours after the release of the 2,232-page bill, meaning that few voting on the measure had a clear idea of what it included, as members openly admitted.