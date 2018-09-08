Obama fires up crowd of Democratic activists with campaign stump speech

Sep. 8, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
A day after delivering a long and scathing speech targeting his successor, former President Obama switched into campaign mode Saturday morning, rallying an army of die-hard Democratic activists who gathered to hear him speak in Orange County.
“We have the chance to flip the House of Representatives and make sure that we have checks and balances in Washington,” Obama said, as roars of applause filled a small room packed with hundreds of supporters and House campaign volunteers. “I cannot tell you, across the country, you can feel the energy, you can feel people saying, ‘Enough is enough!’”
As he did Friday at the University of Illinois, Obama warned against politicians who seek to exploit fear in times of uncertainty to maintain power.
Sep. 8, 2018, 12:34 p.m.
When we're not stepping up, other voices fill the void. The good news is that in two months, we have the chance to restore some sanity to our policies.
Sep. 8, 2018, 12:10 p.m.
A couple of pro-Donald Trump protesters armed with bullhorns showed up outside the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday morning, but it didn’t seem to dampen spirits of Democratic activists gathered to hear former President Obama speak.
They attempted to drown out the other side’s comments with chants of “Take it back!” as they waited in a snaking line to enter the convention hall.
Inside, the celebratory mood continued as hundreds of fans gathered to wait for the former president’s speech. After a series of speakers, including a former and current Republican who say they’ve become disenchanted with the GOP and are now committed to electing Democrats to the House, the crowd started chanting again to pass the time.
Sep. 8, 2018, 12:07 p.m.
Sep. 8, 2018, 11:17 a.m.
Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of President Trump, has asked porn actress Stormy Daniels to return the $130,000 payoff she received in exchange for keeping quiet about her alleged affair with Trump.
A lawyer for Cohen and Essential Consultants LLC, the shell company that he used to pay Daniels, demanded the money in a letter Friday to her attorney, Michael Avenatti.
The lawyer, Brent Blakely, said Cohen would agree to void the nondisclosure agreement that he and Daniels signed just before the November 2016 presidential election.
Sep. 8, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
Among the hundreds of Democratic hopefuls who came to hear former President Obama give his first speech after lashing out at President Trump Friday, was a Trump supporter who came with bullhorns to protest.
"This is Orange County, this isn't Rainbow County!" he shouted.
Obama supporters, who came out for the rally in support of California’s Democratic congressional candidates tried to drown him out, yelling, "Take it back!"
Sep. 8, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
Former President Obama will address hundreds of supporters Saturday in Orange County, a day after he delivered a strong indictment of President Trump and House Republicans.
Obama’s stop at the Anaheim Convention Center is being billed as his first stump speech of the midterm election, and he’s expected to appear on stage with several Democrats running in California’s most competitive House races.
Doors will open at 10 a.m., with the program expected to get underway around 10:30. Obama is expected to take the stage sometime after 11:30 a.m.
Sep. 6, 2018, 6:12 a.m.
Sep. 6, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
The midterm election now just over eight weeks away is shaping up as a seismic collision between two powerful and competing forces, a rip-roaring national economy and a deeply polarizing and unpopular president.
Sep. 5, 2018, 2:04 p.m.
A senior administration official is sounding an alarm about President Trump's “amorality” and “impetuous” leadership style in an unsigned opinion piece published in the New York Times.
The newspaper describes the author of the unsigned column only as “a senior official in the Trump administration.” The White House is not immediately responding to a request for comment.
The writer says Trump aides are aware of the president's faults and “we are trying to do what's right even when Donald Trump won't.”