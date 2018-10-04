Police arrest Kavanaugh's Senate protesters

Oct. 4, 2018, 1:38 p.m.
Capitol Police have begun arresting about 300 demonstrators protesting Brett Kavanaugh as they stage a sit-in on the floor of a Senate office building's atrium.
At a signal from organizers, the group began holding up signs and chanting. Others who were watching on upper floors unfurled banners that said “we believe Christine Ford.”
She's the California college professor who testified last week at a Senate hearing that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh also testified and denied the allegations.
Oct. 4, 2018, 11:08 a.m.
- Midterm Election
Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to campaign Thursday in Orange County for five of the California Democrats who are battling to capture U.S. House seats now held by Republicans.
Biden, one of the top potential candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, was also holding a private fundraiser Thursday in Los Angeles for American Possibilities, his political action committee.
His afternoon rally at Cal State Fullerton follows a similar event last month in Anaheim, where former President Obama campaigned for six California Democrats in fiercely contested House races.
Oct. 4, 2018, 9:20 a.m.
Two key Republican senators today expressed confidence in a confidential FBI report into sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
"It appears to be a very thorough investigation,” said Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, one of the GOP lawmakers who has been on the fence concerning the controversial nomination.
Another wavering Republican, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, agreed, telling reporters that he saw no additional corroboration of the allegations against Kavanaugh in the report.
Oct. 4, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
- Supreme Court
Senate Democrats are criticizing the White House for what they say is a limited FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, says the most notable part of report into sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh "is what's not in it."
Kavanaugh denies the accusations.
Oct. 2, 2018, 7:24 p.m.
President Trump stoked what has become a searingly divisive debate on Tuesday night when, before a political rally of thousands in Mississippi, he went beyond defending Brett Kavanaugh to mocking the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. Just days ago, he had praised her as “a very credible witness.”
For an extended time, to his audience’s laughter and applause, Trump feigned the voices of Ford and a senator interrogating her. Mimicking Ford, he said, “I had one beer!” Playing the senator, he then asked how she got home, how she got to the house where she was allegedly attacked, where is it? To each question, Trump-as-Ford answered, “I don’t remember!” and finally “she” objects, “But I had one beer! That's the only thing I remember!”
In fact, Ford has testified in detail to what she alleges was Kavanaugh’s attempt to rape her and her fear that he would suffocate her before she was able to escape.
Oct. 2, 2018, 12:59 p.m.
In a bid to revive efforts to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo is scheduled to return to Pyongyang on Sunday for meetings with the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un.
The State Department said Pompeo will also make stops in Tokyo, Seoul and Beijing in a three-day trip to northeast Asia that starts Saturday.
Japan, South Korea and China are the other major players in diplomatic efforts to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear infrastructure and weapons.
Oct. 2, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
A package addressed to Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston campaign headquarters caused a lockdown, a spokeswoman for the Republican said. Authorities later lifted an evacuation order after saying two people were apparently exposed to a "white powdery substance."
The Houston Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that tests for hazardous substances were negative after the building floor where Cruz's office is located was evacuated.
Cruz spokeswoman Catherine Frazier says no one from the campaign staff was taken to the hospital.