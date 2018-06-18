President Trump announces new tariffs on Chinese goods

President Trump speaks at the White House on Monday. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

President Trump directed the U.S. trade representative to prepare new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports Monday as the two nations moved closer to a trade war.

The tariffs, which Trump wants set at 10%, would be the latest round of punitive measures in an escalating dispute over the large trade imbalance between the two countries. Trump recently ordered tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods in retaliation for what the U.S. said is intellectual property theft. The tariffs were quickly matched by China on U.S. exports.

"China apparently has no intention of changing its unfair practices related to the acquisition of American intellectual property and technology," Trump said in a statement Monday announcing the new action. "Rather than altering those practices, it is now threatening United States companies, workers and farmers who have done nothing wrong."