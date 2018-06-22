Advertisement
  • Immigration
Protesters gather outside Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen's home

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA / Shutterstock)

About two dozen people gathered Friday morning outside the Virginia home of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in response to the Trump administration's policy on separating children from their parents at the border.

According to an organizer of the protest, Nielsen was seen leaving through the back door of the home, in Alexandria, as the protest wound down around 8:30 a.m. It lasted about an hour.

Nielsen has become the face of President Trump's family separation policy, which he halted in an executive order Wednesday. At least 2,500 immigrant children have been separated from their families over the past six weeks at the border.

  • White House
  • Immigration
Trump kills off House immigration bill he had vowed to support '1,000%'

President Trump discusses immigration with members of Congress at the White House on Wednesday
President Trump discusses immigration with members of Congress at the White House on Wednesday (Jim Lo Scalzo /EPA /Shutterstock)

With an early morning tweet, President Trump put the likely final nail in the coffin of an immigration measure supported by the House GOP leadership, saying that lawmakers shouldn't bother with legislation he had claimed to support just days before.

"Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November," Trump tweeted, forecasting that the GOP would gain seats in the midterm election.

Trump has shown consistent inconsistency on the proposal. Last Friday, he said during a television interview that he opposed it. Hours later, the White House reversed course, saying he supported it.

  • Supreme Court
Supreme Court sides with states to permit online sales taxes

In a billion-dollar victory for states, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday, 5-4, that states may impose sales taxes on internet businesses, even if they don't have physical locations in that state.

Painful scenes of child separations force a rare retreat from the White House

A 2-year-old girl, with red sneakers and dark hair, crying as a U.S. Border Patrol agent searches her mother. Boys filing along white tents against a desolate desert backdrop. Toddlers screaming for their parents in a detention center in South Texas.

The public widely rejected Trump's family separation policy, polls found

Several polls taken in recent weeks have found widespread public rejection of the Trump administration’s now-abandoned policy of separating children from parents when families are caught crossing the border illegally.

But at least one survey found that President Trump’s core supporters — those who voted for him during the GOP primaries in 2016 — were supportive of the idea. That suggests, as some of Trump’s advisors have said, that the policy was popular with his voters even as it was clearly political trouble for Republicans in some swing congressional districts. 

A poll by Quinnipiac University, taken June 14-17, found that the public opposed separating parents from children by 27%-66%. Republicans in that poll supported the policy 55%-35%, while Democrats opposed it 91%-7%.

Trump orders end to his family separation policy at the border, but relief could be temporary

In a rare retreat to dispel outrage about his “zero tolerance” policy at the southern border, President Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to end a six-week-old practice of separating children from parents illegally crossing into the United States.

Voter interest in the midterm elections stands at a historic high with a singular focus — Trump

With about 4 1/2 months to go until a midterm election that will determine whether Democrats gain power to check President Trump, voter interest in the contest has reached historic highs, with far more intense focus than usual on one subject: the president.

U.S. withdraws from U.N. Human Rights Council

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it is withdrawing from the U.N. body that oversees human rights around the globe, saying the 47-nation council has shown an “unconscionable” bias against Israel and a blind willingness to ignore abuse elsewhere.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled at restaurant over immigration policy

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen speaks at a White House news briefing on June 18.
Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen speaks at a White House news briefing on June 18. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)

About a dozen protesters heckled Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen about the Trump administration's immigration policy as she ate dinner at a Mexican restaurant in Washington.

The protesters entered MXDC Cocina Mexicana Tuesday and chanted "Shame!" and "End family separation!"

In a video posted on Facebook by Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America, the protesters yelled, "if kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace."

CFPB nominee Kathy Kraninger faces questions on her role in 'zero tolerance' immigration policy

Two Senate Democrats want to know what role Kathy Kraninger, who is President Trump’s choice to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, played in the administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy as a White House aide.

