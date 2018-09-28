Two sexual assault survivors confront Sen. Flake over Kavanaugh vote

Sep. 28, 2018, 10:47 a.m.
Moments after Sen. Jeff Flake announced his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, he was confronted with some of the consequences.
Two women cornered him as he got on an elevator Friday, pleading for him to reconsider his support for Kavanaugh, who is accused of sexual assault. The raw, emotional moment was caught on television, capturing the charged atmosphere in the Capitol as senators prepare to vote.
"Look at me and tell me that it doesn't matter what happened to me," said 23-year-old Maria Gallagher.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has agreed to speak privately with lawmakers following reports he'd discussed secretly recording President Trump.
A person familiar with the situation says Rosenstein agreed to the meeting during a call Thursday evening with the House Judiciary Committee chairman, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va.
GOP Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, who leads the conservative House Freedom Caucus, tweeted Friday that Republican leaders agreed to ask Rosenstein for a private meeting and said lawmakers would subpoena Rosenstein if he refused to answer questions.
Two days after Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein appeared to be on the verge of getting fired, President Trump said he would like to keep him as the Justice Department’s second-in-command.
"My preference would be to keep him and let him finish up,” Trump said during a news conference on Wednesday in New York.
Rosenstein, who oversees the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, has been at the center of controversy over news reports that he suggested secretly recording the president or removing him from office under the 25th Amendment. He has denied the reports.
Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh was present at a 1982 house party where a Washington woman said that she was gang raped, according to an explosive statement that her lawyer released Wednesday.
The woman, Julie Swetnick, 55, did not accuse Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge of participating in the assault, which would have occurred when they were in high school.
But she said she witnessed efforts by Kavanaugh, Judge and others to get girls “inebriated and disoriented so they could then be ‘gang raped.’”
"I would describe them as "joined at the hip" and I consistently saw them together in many social settings. There is no question in my mind that Mark Judge has significant information concerning the conduct of Brett Kavanaugh during the 1980s, especially as it relates to his actions toward women.
On numerous occasions at these parties, I witnessed Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh drink excessively and engage in highly inappropriate conduct, including being overly aggressive with girls and not taking "No" for an answer. This conduct included the fondling and grabbing of girls without their consent.
I also witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be "gang raped" in a side room or bedroom by a "train" of numerous boys. I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their "turn" with a girl inside the room. These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh.
