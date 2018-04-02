Russia, feeling diplomatic heat, trumpets possible White House summit

Apr. 2, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
The Kremlin said on Monday that President Trump invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House when the two men spoke by phone last month, though the Kremlin and the White House both said that a summit is far from certain.
Trump alluded to the possibility in remarks to White House reporters shortly after the call, which he made to congratulate Putin on his controversial reelection.
“We will probably get together in the not-too-distant future so that we can discuss arms, we can discuss the arms race,” Trump said on March 20. Neither side has announced specifics, including a date or a place.
Apr. 2, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
The Kremlin said on Monday that President Trump invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House when the two men spoke by phone last month, though the Kremlin and the White House both said that a summit is far from certain.
Trump alluded to the possibility in remarks to White House reporters shortly after the call, which he made to congratulate Putin on his controversial reelection.
“We will probably get together in the not-too-distant future so that we can discuss arms, we can discuss the arms race,” Trump said on March 20. Neither side has announced specifics, including a date or a place.
Apr. 2, 2018, 6:56 a.m.
- White House
- Russia
An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin says President Trump has invited the Russian leader to the White House, but the two countries haven't started any preparations for such a visit.
Trump and Putin had a telephone conversation on March 20 in which Trump congratulated Putin on winning the Russian presidential election two days earlier. The White House and the Kremlin said at the time the two presidents discussed meeting in person.
Putin aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian news agencies on Monday that Trump specifically invited Putin to the White House during the call.
Apr. 1, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
President Trump claimed in a series of tweets Sunday morning that Border Patrol agents can't do their jobs properly because of “ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws” that allow people caught for being in the country illegally to be released while they await a hearing before a federal immigration judge.
The president claimed the situation is “Getting more dangerous” and “Caravans” are coming, but offered no information to back up his claims.
Trump added “NO MORE DACA DEAL!” to help young immigrants known as “Dreamers” who were brought into the country illegally as children and meet other requirements.
Mar. 31, 2018, 7:19 a.m.
- White House
- Immigration
President Trump blasted California Gov. Jerry Brown for using his pardon powers, in a series of pre-Easter Twitter attacks.
Trump disparaged Brown with his old “Moonbeam” nickname and then criticized him for issuing Good Friday pardons, part of a tradition for Brown around the Easter season.
“Is this really what the great people of California want?” Trump wrote, listing some of the crimes committed by those either pardoned or issued clemency by Brown, including spousal abuse.
Mar. 30, 2018, 3:04 p.m.
- White House
It seems at times like a reality television show.
President Trump has ousted more than two dozen members of his administration, creating the impression of chaos and a national guessing game of who will be next.
Most of the casualties have been senior aides — remember Stephen K. Bannon and Anthony Scaramucci? Of his original Cabinet — positions that require confirmation by the Senate — a total of three have been dismissed or forced to resign. They are Tom Price (secretary of Health and Human Services), Rex Tillerson (secretary of State) and, this week, David Shulkin (secretary of Veterans Affairs).
Mar. 29, 2018, 1:25 p.m.
- White House
President Trump said Thursday that he may put a hold on a new trade deal with South Korea just to make sure things are “moving along very nicely” in talks to end the nuclear program in North Korea.
The musing came in a rambling Trump speech about roads and bridges, where he broke off from the main topic repeatedly. To the surprise and confusion of many, Trump drew a possible link between the recently announced trade deal with South Korea and the joint effort by the U.S. and South Korea to enter into talks with North Korea.
The Trump administration announced this week a new trade deal that will lift steel tariffs on South Korea in exchange for greater access to their auto market, an agreement that both sides find economically advantageous. But Trump apparently thinks the deal might be valuable as a bargaining chip in the other conversation, too.
Mar. 29, 2018, 10:46 a.m.
A federal judge in Los Angeles has denied a demand for a jury trial from the attorney for an adult film actress who said she had an affair with President Trump because the request was premature.
Michael Avenatti, an attorney for Stormy Daniels, says Thursday that he will refile the motion once Trump’s attorneys formally demand an arbitration proceeding in the case.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election in order to discuss her relationship.
Mar. 28, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
- White House
When a border wall replacement project began near downtown Calexico this year, Border Patrol agents emphasized that it should not be confused with President Trump’s wall. The president himself stirred up confusion Wednesday, tweeting photos of the Calexico construction and saying, “Great briefing this afternoon on the start of our Southern Border WALL!”
One problem: Plans for the wall replacement project started in 2009.
“It was ultimately funded under the current administration in 2017, but is completely separate of any political talk or commentary,” Justin Castrejon, a spokesman for the Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector, said in an interview this month.
Mar. 28, 2018, 1:47 p.m.
- Russia
The Justice Department’s internal watchdog will examine how officials handled a secret application to conduct surveillance of a Trump foreign policy advisor, the latest review in a controversy that has set off a partisan battle in Congress and drawn angry accusations from President Trump.
Following requests from Republican senators and Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced Wednesday that his office would examine whether the FBI and Justice officials followed the law and department procedures during an investigation of Carter Page, the energy consultant whose dealings with Russians attracted scrutiny before the 2016 election.
The department obtained permission from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to use spying tools against Page, a U.S. citizen. Their warrant application was based in part on a now-infamous dossier compiled by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence agent who was working as part of a Democrat-funded opposition research project.
Mar. 28, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
President Trump waded into Orange County’s “sanctuary” laws fight with a pair of tweets Wednesday morning, one day after the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to join a federal lawsuit against California’s sanctuary laws.
Senate Bill 54, which Gov. Jerry Brown signed after the Legislature passed it last year, prohibits state and local police agencies from notifying federal officials in many cases when immigrants in their custody who may potentially be subject to deportation are about to be released.
The Trump administration went to federal court to invalidate the state laws, contending that they blatantly obstruct federal immigration law and thus violate the Constitution's supremacy clause, which gives federal law precedence over state measures. That case is pending.