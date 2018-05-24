South Korea trying to figure out Trump's aim after summit cancellation

May. 24, 2018, 8:29 a.m.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office says it is trying to figure out President Donald Trump's intentions in canceling a summit next month with North Korea's leader.
Moon played a prominent role in planning for the summit with Kim Jong Un, which was scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.
South Korea's Yonhap News Agency quoted a presidential office spokesman as saying they “are trying to figure out what President Trump's intention is and the exact meaning of it.”
May. 24, 2018, 7:15 a.m.
May. 24, 2018, 6:51 a.m.
President Trump has canceled the planned June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in recent statements from Pyongyang.
In a letter released from the White House, Trump urged Kim to "call me or write" if he changes his mind. "This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history," he added.
May. 24, 2018, 4:03 a.m.
President Trump praised the NFL’s decision to fine teams whose players kneel in protest during the national anthem, then took his criticism of protesters one step further in a new interview on Fox News.
“You have to stand, proudly, for the national anthem,” Trump said. “Otherwise you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”
The interview was recorded Wednesday and broadcast Thursday morning on “Fox & Friends,” a favorite program of the president’s.
May. 23, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
May. 23, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
May. 23, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
May. 23, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
May. 23, 2018, 10:19 a.m.
