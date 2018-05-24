Advertisement
South Korea trying to figure out Trump's aim after summit cancellation

President Trump welcomes South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House in Washington on May 22.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office says it is trying to figure out President Donald Trump's intentions in canceling a summit next month with North Korea's leader. 

Moon played a prominent role in planning for the summit with Kim Jong Un, which was scheduled for June 12 in Singapore. 

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency quoted a presidential office spokesman as saying they “are trying to figure out what President Trump's intention is and the exact meaning of it.” 

Watch live: Pompeo testifies before Senate panel after North Korea summit canceled

Trump cancels his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

President Trump has canceled the planned June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Trump has canceled the planned June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in recent statements from Pyongyang.

In a letter released from the White House, Trump urged Kim to "call me or write" if he changes his mind. "This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history," he added. 

Trump: Stand for the anthem or 'maybe you shouldn’t be in the country'

(Matt York / Associated Press)

President Trump praised the NFL’s decision to fine teams whose players kneel in protest during the national anthem, then took his criticism of protesters one step further in a new interview on Fox News.

“You have to stand, proudly, for the national anthem,” Trump said. “Otherwise you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”

The interview was recorded Wednesday and broadcast Thursday morning on “Fox & Friends,” a favorite program of the president’s. 

On 'Stormy Daniels Day,' West Hollywood to honor porn star with key to the city

The porn star who was paid hush money to stay silent about a sexual tryst she says she had with President Trump will be honored with an official Stormy Daniels Day in West Hollywood and given a key to the city on Wednesday.

California to its presidential wannabes: Don't quit that day job!

Kamala Harris has enjoyed the celebrity spotlight from the moment — not terribly long ago — she set foot in Washington, owing in good part to the assumption she will reach for history and, come 2020, run to be the nation’s first black woman president.

IRS takes aim at California, other states trying to help residents avoid new tax-deduction limit

The Internal Revenue Service is preparing to block attempts by California and other states to help their residents avoid a new limit on the deductibility of state and local taxes included in the Republican tax overhaul.

Watch live: President Trump holds an immigration roundtable days after 'animals' comment

Running for fifth term, Feinstein now says capital punishment is unfair and ineffective

Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she now opposes the death penalty, a surprising reversal from her long-standing support for capital punishment — a stance that helped catapault her to the U.S. Senate 25 years ago.

Why centrist Dianne Feinstein is moving so much to the left that she now opposes the death penalty

Dianne Feinstein built one of California’s most successful political brands by standing up to her party’s liberal wing.

