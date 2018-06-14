Speaker Paul Ryan says he disagrees with Trump's policy of separating children from their parents at the border

Jun. 14, 2018, 8:32 a.m.
- Congress
- Immigration
House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Thursday he disagrees with the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the border.
"We don't want kids to be separated from their parents. We believe because of the court ruling, this will require legislative change," Ryan said.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) disputed that legislation is needed.
Jun. 14, 2018, 8:05 a.m.
New York's attorney general says President Trump's foundation served as a personal piggy bank for his businesses, legal bills and presidential campaign.
Democratic Atty. Gen. Barbara Underwood filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the foundation and its directors, Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump. The suit seeks $2.8 million in restitution and the dissolution of the foundation.
Underwood says the foundation illegally helped support the Republican's campaign by raising money at a nationally televised fundraiser in January 2016, then allowing campaign staffers to dictate how the money was spent in grants.
Jun. 14, 2018, 6:40 a.m.
Jun. 14, 2018, 4:52 a.m.
Jun. 14, 2018, 4:00 a.m.
When leaders of a powerful congressional committee turned their attention this month to the scourge of foreign agents plotting to weaken American democracy, they didn’t target Eastern European hackers or shadowy international political operatives.
Jun. 13, 2018, 4:28 a.m.
President Trump declared Wednesdayon Twitter that there was "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," a bold and questionable claim following his summit with leader Kim Jong Un that produced few guarantees on how and when Pyongyang would disarm.
Trump and Kim were returning to their respective strongholds following the talks — but to far different receptions.
In Pyongyang, the North Korean autocrat woke up to state media's enthusiastic claims of a victorious meeting with the U.S. president; photos of him standing side-by-side with Trump on the world stage were splashed across newspapers. Trump, meanwhile, faced questions about whether he gave away too much in return for far too little when he bestowed a new legitimacy on Kim's rule and agreed, at Pyongyang's request, to end war games with Seoul that the allies had long portrayed as crucial to Asian safety.
Jun. 12, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
Jun. 11, 2018, 5:50 p.m.
- White House
White House chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack Monday, according to President Trump.
“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," Trump said on Twitter on Monday night.
The tweet came as the president was in a motorcade traveling from his Singapore hotel to the site of a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Jun. 11, 2018, 7:15 a.m.
- Supreme Court
- Midterm Election
A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled Monday that states may remove people from voting rolls who did not cast a ballot in one election and failed to respond to notices.
The 5-4 decision by Justice Samuel Alito upheld Ohio's voting rules. Challengers argued that the Ohio practice violated federal law and discriminated against lower-income voters, who move often and might miss notices mailed to their old address.