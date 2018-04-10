Syria will allow inspectors at site of suspected chemical attack, complicating U.S. retaliation

Volunteers spray a man with water at a make-shift hospital following an alleged chemical attack on Douma on April 7. (AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump on Monday said that he will make a “major decision” on a response to a suspected chemical weapon attack in Syria that killed scores of people — “a barbaric act,” he called it — over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“It was an atrocious attack. It was horrible,” Trump told reporters who were briefly brought into the room ahead of his Cabinet meeting at the White House. “This is about humanity… and it can’t be allowed to happen.”