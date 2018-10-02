Ted Cruz's office in Houston evacuated after exposure to 'white powdery substance'

Sen. Jeff Flake asks for a delay in the Senate floor vote to allow for an FBI investigation of accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In a surprise turnaround, Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) joined Democrats in calling for a one-week delay in final voting on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, to allow for an FBI probe into the sexual assault allegations against him.

“I think it would be proper to delay the floor vote for up to but no more than one week,” Flake said at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, after huddling with Democrats. Murkowski, who had previously called for an FBI probe, quickly joined him.

The concerns of the two key Republicans likely ends hopes by GOP leaders to confirm Kavanaugh by next week.