Trump again calls Maxine Waters 'low IQ,' warns her to 'be careful'

A restaurant in Lexington, Va., refused to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on the basis of her political views. Sanders and President Trump tweeted their outrage at the Red Hen eatery, as did a slew of others.

Another restaurant nearly 200 miles away was caught in the cross-hairs. Though the two have no affiliation and share only the same name, Sanders defenders directed their anger at the Washington, D.C., establishment nonetheless.

Aside from address, ownership and menu, there’s another major difference between the two restaurants – the law. The D.C. Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination on a myriad of subjects including political affiliation. That’s not the case in Virginia, where much like the majority of states, the list includes sex, religion, gender, color and national origin – as directed by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 – but not political affiliation. And although political discrimination is not allowed in Virginia when it comes to employment, the same does not apply to patronage at businesses.