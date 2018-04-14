Advertisement
Trump announces missile response to Syrian chemical attack

President Trump announces the United States' military response to Syria's chemical weapon attack this month.
President Trump on Friday night announced missile attacks on Syria to retaliate for a chemical weapons attack.

“These are not the actions of a man. They are crimes of a monster,” he said, referring to Syria’s use of chemical weapons. He spoke in a nationally televised address to announce the joint attack by the U.S., the United Kingdom and France.

“We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents,” Trump said.

U.S., France and Britain launch strikes against Syria

President Trump addresses the U.S. about missile strikes against Syria on Friday.
The U.S., the United Kingdom and France have launched strikes against Syria to retaliate for a chemical weapons attack.

"Chemical weapons are uniquely dangerous," President Trump says in announcing the attack. Syria's use of them are ‘crimes of a monster.’

Trump and Cohen ask judge to postpone Stormy Daniels case

Michael Cohen, personal lawyer for President Trump
Attorneys for President Trump and his beleaguered personal lawyer Michael Cohen asked a federal judge on Friday for a 90-day suspension of the lawsuit filed against them by porn star Stormy Daniels.

The FBI raids on Cohen’s home, office and hotel room in New York on Monday are part of a criminal investigation that overlaps Daniels’ suit to void the contract that bars her from talking publicly about what she says was a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, the lawyers argued in court papers.

If the lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court proceeds without delay, Cohen would be forced to choose between defending himself in deposition testimony or exercising his 5th Amendment rights, the lawyers told Judge S. James Otero.

Hearing adjourns on Michael Cohen's attempt to recover property seized in FBI raids

Michael Cohen
A court hearing Friday of an attempt by President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to prevent federal investigators from using materials the FBI seized in searches of his Manhattan office, apartment and hotel room this week has adjourned.

Before the adjournment, lawyers for Trump and Cohen told a federal judge in New York that they believe some of the documents and devices seized from Cohen during FBI raids on Monday are protected by attorney-client privilege, and they want a chance to review the materials before prosecutors get to examine them.

Prosecutors and attorneys for Cohen and Trump appeared before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood on Friday in Manhattan.

At U.N. emergency session, U.S. and Russia exchange charges over suspected chemical attack in Syria

As President Trump ponders retaliatory military action in Syria, his envoy to the United Nations on Friday laid out a forceful argument Friday for reining in the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Ambassador Nikki Haley addressed the U.N. Security Council in emergency session ahead of a vote called by Russia to attempt to block U.S. action.

“Washington has adopted a categorical policy to unleash a military scenario against Syria,” the Russian ambassador to the U.N., Vasilly Nebenzia, told the council. “This cannot be tolerated.”

Trump's lawyer going to court to try to stop prosecutors from using materials seized in raid on his residence, office

Michael Cohen
President Trump's personal attorney is trying to prevent the government from using materials it found in a search of his office and residence this week.

A federal prosecutor's office said there will be a hearing Friday to address a temporary restraining order sought by Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Federal agents raided Cohen's Manhattan office and residence on Monday, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

As Comey's book nears release, Trump lashes out, calls him an 'untruthful slime ball'

Republicans are gearing up their campaign to discredit former FBI chief James B. Comey ahead of his tell-all book’s release next week, but President Trump took things into his own hands on Friday morning.

In sharply pejorative terms — even by Trump’s standards — he described the man he fired as an “untruthful slime ball.”

Trump also said, “It was my great honor to fire James Comey!” Although aides originally explained the firing as a response to Comey’s mishandling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server, the president later explained that the Russia investigation was on his mind when he made the decision.