Trump confirms North Korean official headed to New York

May. 29, 2018, 4:13 a.m.
President Donald Trump has confirmed that top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol is heading to New York for talks on an upcoming summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump tweeted early Tuesday: "We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!"
South Korea's Yonhap News said Tuesday it saw the name of Kim Yong Chol on the passengers' list for a flight Tuesday from Beijing to Washington. They later reported that Kim changed his flight to go to New York on Wednesday.
May. 27, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 93-year-old was experiencing low blood pressure and has been hospitalized.
Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted just after 2 p.m. Sunday that Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days.
Bush is being treated at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. McGrath said Bush is awake, alert and not in any discomfort.
May. 26, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
May. 25, 2018, 7:49 a.m.
President Trump on Friday said his administration continues to talk with North Korea, and he expressed continued hope for a summit with its leader, Kim Jong Un, a day after calling off their June 12 meeting citing North Korea’s “open hostility.”
“We’ll see what happens. It could even be the 12th,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House to give the commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy.
“We’re talking to them now. They very much want to do it. We’d like to do it. We’re going to see what happens.”
May. 24, 2018, 12:29 p.m.
As President Trump’s lawyer acknowledged on Thursday, the president has one less excuse to put off an interview with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III now that he has canceled his summit with North Korea’s leader.
Trump announced on Thursday that he was pulling out of the summit with Kim Jong Un, which had been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.
Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor representing the president, said that frees up some time in his schedule.
May. 24, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
In 1925, at the behest of New York merchants, Congress passed the Federal Arbitration Act to uphold as “valid, irrevocable and enforceable” the contracts they had negotiated for shipping and delivering goods. They agreed to settle disputes through private arbitration, which was seen as quicker and cheaper than going to court.
May. 24, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
May. 24, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
May. 24, 2018, 9:43 a.m.
President Trump said he is “waiting” to see if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will again “engage in constructive dialogue.”
Trump opened the door for diplomacy Thursday just hours after he canceled a summit with Kim scheduled for next month in Singapore.
But he insisted that Kim reach out, placing the blame on the North Korean leader for the collapse of negotiations.