  • White House
Trump considering revoking ex-Obama officials' security clearance

President Trump boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., on July 22.
President Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of half a dozen former Obama administration officials and critics of his presidency.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the president is "exploring the mechanisms" to strip clearance from former CIA director John Brennan, along with former FBI director James B. Comey, former national intelligence director James R. Clapper and others.

Sanders accused the officials of having "politicized and in some cases monetized their public service and security clearances" as well as "making baseless accusations" against the president.

Watch live: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds a media briefing

Trump targets Iran in blistering tweet, suddenly escalating tensions

President Trump has issued a blistering tweet that seems to threaten Iran with war unless it changes its ways, suddenly escalating tensions with the Islamic Republic and shifting attention away from his dealings with Russia.

California Rep. Barbara Lee enters a key House leadership race

Rep. Barbara Lee will seek to lead the Democratic Caucus next year, making her the second Californian to enter the race.

Can moderate Democrats rise again? The answer may be in Ohio

If the thick New England accent did not already reveal that Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was not from around here, the polemic he launched into at a campaign rally in a union hall did.

  • White House
White House invites Putin to Washington for another meeting with Trump

President Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday.
Unbowed by criticism over his Helsinki summit, President Trump extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Washington in the fall, the White House said Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter that Trump had asked national security advisor John Bolton to invite Putin, adding, "Those discussions are already underway." The invitation was announced hours after the president tweeted that he looked forward to "our second meeting" as he defended his performance Monday at the summit in which the two leaders conferred on a range of issues, including terrorism, Israeli security, nuclear proliferation and North Korea.

"There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems ... but they can ALL be solved!" Trump tweeted.

Trump says he's 'not thrilled' by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, a rare insertion into independent monetary policy

President Trump said he’s “not thrilled” by recent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, a historically rare insertion by the White House into monetary policy set by the nation’s independent central bank.

Democrats rip Trump's CFPB nominee, calling her role in controversial administration policies 'a moral stain'

Senate Democrats on Thursday aggressively ripped into President Trump’s nominee to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, saying her involvement as a White House aide in controversial administration policies disqualified her from watching out for average Americans.

  • White House
  • Russia
Time magazine's latest cover shows the faces of Trump and Putin morphing into one

Time magazine unveiled its latest cover on Twitter on Thursday, morphing the faces of U.S. President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin into one image. 

The July 30 edition is “meant to represent this particular moment in U.S. foreign policy,” Time said in a statement about the cover

The coverage comes during a week of upheaval for the administration following a meeting between Trump and Putin and a subsequent news conference in Helsinki. After returning to Washington on Tuesday, Trump said he misspoke during the conference and accepts the consensus of American intelligence agencies, which have reported that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. He also said the perpetrators “could be other people also.”

  • White House
  • Congress
U.S. Interior watchdog investigating Secretary Ryan Zinke's role in land deal

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks during the Western Governors' Assn. meeting at Mt. Rushmore National Memorial on June 26, 2018.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks during the Western Governors' Assn. meeting at Mt. Rushmore National Memorial on June 26, 2018. (Ryan Hermens)

The U.S. Interior Department's internal watchdog has opened an investigation into Secretary Ryan Zinke's involvement in a land deal with the head of an energy services company that does business with the agency. 

Deputy Inspector General Mary Kendall said in a letter Wednesday to congressional Democrats that the investigation started Monday. 

The Associated Press reported last month that Kendall's office was looking into lawmakers' complaints over a charitable foundation created by Zinke and run by his wife, Lola. 