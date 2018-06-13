Trump declares via Twitter the North Korea nuclear threat is over

Jun. 13, 2018, 4:28 a.m.
President Trump declared Wednesdayon Twitter that there was "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," a bold and questionable claim following his summit with leader Kim Jong Un that produced few guarantees on how and when Pyongyang would disarm.
Trump and Kim were returning to their respective strongholds following the talks — but to far different receptions.
In Pyongyang, the North Korean autocrat woke up to state media's enthusiastic claims of a victorious meeting with the U.S. president; photos of him standing side-by-side with Trump on the world stage were splashed across newspapers. Trump, meanwhile, faced questions about whether he gave away too much in return for far too little when he bestowed a new legitimacy on Kim's rule and agreed, at Pyongyang's request, to end war games with Seoul that the allies had long portrayed as crucial to Asian safety.
Jun. 12, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
Jun. 11, 2018, 5:50 p.m.
- White House
White House chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack Monday, according to President Trump.
“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," Trump said on Twitter on Monday night.
The tweet came as the president was in a motorcade traveling from his Singapore hotel to the site of a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Jun. 11, 2018, 7:15 a.m.
- Supreme Court
- Midterm Election
A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled Monday that states may remove people from voting rolls who did not cast a ballot in one election and failed to respond to notices.
The 5-4 decision by Justice Samuel Alito upheld Ohio's voting rules. Challengers argued that the Ohio practice violated federal law and discriminated against lower-income voters, who move often and might miss notices mailed to their old address.
Jun. 11, 2018, 7:11 a.m.
For years
Jun. 11, 2018, 6:31 a.m.
On the eve of a historic meeting between
Jun. 8, 2018, 11:13 a.m.
Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, has been indicted again, this time on charges of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
The new charges were announced Friday by the special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.
Also indicted was Konstantin Kilimnik, a Manafort business partner whom Mueller has accused of having ties to Russian intelligence.
The charges involve allegations that Manafort and Kilimnik tried to convince people to lie about an undisclosed lobbying effort on behalf of Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government.
Mueller unveiled the accusations earlier this week when telling a federal judge that Manafort may have violated the terms of his bail.
Jun. 8, 2018, 10:41 a.m.
Three Democratic senators want federal regulators to investigate whether there was any manipulation in financial markets after
Jun. 8, 2018, 6:48 a.m.
President Trump said Friday he may pardon the late heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, and for futures acts of clemency, he may seek recommendations from pro football players and other athletes who have protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.
Trump said that "instead of talk," he is going to ask protesting players to suggest "people that they think were unfairly treated by the justice system." The president said that football players have "seen a lot of abuse" and "a lot of unfairness" and that he wants their input on his use of this executive power.
Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a meeting in Canada with U.S. allies that his team was "looking at literally thousands of names" of people for potential pardons because they were treated unfairly or their sentences are too long.
Jun. 8, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
Southern California biotech giant Amgen Inc. opened its first state-of-the-art factory in Singapore in 2014 and executives were preparing late last year to pick the spot for a second one.