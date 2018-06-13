Advertisement
Essential Washington
Trump declares via Twitter the North Korea nuclear threat is over

President Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore.
President Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

President Trump declared Wednesdayon Twitter that there was "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," a bold and questionable claim following his summit with leader Kim Jong Un that produced few guarantees on how and when Pyongyang would disarm.

Trump and Kim were returning to their respective strongholds following the talks — but to far different receptions.

In Pyongyang, the North Korean autocrat woke up to state media's enthusiastic claims of a victorious meeting with the U.S. president; photos of him standing side-by-side with Trump on the world stage were splashed across newspapers. Trump, meanwhile, faced questions about whether he gave away too much in return for far too little when he bestowed a new legitimacy on Kim's rule and agreed, at Pyongyang's request, to end war games with Seoul that the allies had long portrayed as crucial to Asian safety.

House GOP leaders bump against deadline to agree on an immigration bill or be forced to vote

GOP House leaders have bumped up against the Tuesday deadline set by moderate Republicans to come up with a compromise immigration proposal. Otherwise, the dissidents intend to act to force a vote on four immigration bills later this month.

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow suffers apparent heart attack

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow this month.
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow this month. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

White House chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack Monday, according to President Trump. 

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," Trump said on Twitter on Monday night.

The tweet came as the president was in a motorcade traveling from his Singapore hotel to the site of a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. 

Supreme Court upholds Ohio's voter purge law

U.S. Supreme Court
U.S. Supreme Court (Dreamstime)

A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled Monday that states may remove people from voting rolls who did not cast a ballot in one election and failed to respond to notices.

The 5-4 decision by Justice Samuel Alito upheld Ohio's voting rules. Challengers argued that the Ohio practice violated federal law and discriminated against lower-income voters, who move often and might miss notices mailed to their old address. 

Obamacare used to be political poison for Democrats. Now they see it as a winning prescription — even in red states

For years Democrats ran from the healthcare issue as though it were a heap of flaming rubble, which, politically speaking, it was.

Pompeo says Trump can offer North Korea security assurances unlike any in the past

On the eve of a historic meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dangled new security concessions while publicly downplaying expectations that the nuclear summit will lead to anything beyond future talks.

Paul Manafort faces new charges of obstruction of justice in Russia probe

(Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, has been indicted again, this time on charges of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The new charges were announced Friday by the special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

Also indicted was Konstantin Kilimnik, a Manafort business partner whom Mueller has accused of having ties to Russian intelligence. 

The charges involve allegations that Manafort and Kilimnik tried to convince people to lie about an undisclosed lobbying effort on behalf of Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government.

Mueller unveiled the accusations earlier this week when telling a federal judge that Manafort may have violated the terms of his bail.

Democratic senators call for probe into whether Trump's jobs tweet led to market manipulation

Three Democratic senators want federal regulators to investigate whether there was any manipulation in financial markets after President Trump’s tweet last week suggesting a strong jobs report was about to be released.

Trump says he may pardon late boxing champion Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali speaks to the Illinois Athletic Commission in Chicago in February 1966.
Muhammad Ali speaks to the Illinois Athletic Commission in Chicago in February 1966. (Associated Press)

President Trump said Friday he may pardon the late heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, and for futures acts of clemency, he may seek recommendations from pro football players and other athletes who have protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

Trump said that "instead of talk," he is going to ask protesting players to suggest "people that they think were unfairly treated by the justice system." The president said that football players have "seen a lot of abuse" and "a lot of unfairness" and that he wants their input on his use of this executive power.

Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a meeting in Canada with U.S. allies that his team was "looking at literally thousands of names" of people for potential pardons because they were treated unfairly or their sentences are too long.

Businesses hiked spending after the tax bill, but the U.S. economy still awaits that promised big boost

Southern California biotech giant Amgen Inc. opened its first state-of-the-art factory in Singapore in 2014 and executives were preparing late last year to pick the spot for a second one.

