Trump says he didn't know about payment to Stormy Daniels

West Virginia Atty. Gen. Patrick Morrisey, listens as President Trump speaks in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on April 5. (Evan Vucci)

President Trump on Thursday revived a long-debunked claim about massive voter fraud in California, telling an audience in West Virginia that “millions and millions of people” had voted illegally in the state.

"In many places, like California, the same person votes many times,” Trump said. “You probably heard about that. They always like to say 'oh that's a conspiracy theory.' Not a conspiracy theory, folks. Millions and millions of people."

Trump first made that accusation shortly after his election, saying that he only lost the popular vote because of illegal voting in California. After his inauguration, the administration set up a commission to look into voter fraud. It was eventually disbanded and did not come up with any evidence to back Trump’s theories.