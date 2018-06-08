Trump says he may pardon late boxing champion Muhammad Ali

Jun. 8, 2018, 6:48 a.m.
President Donald Trump said Friday he may pardon the late heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, and for futures acts of clemency, he may seek recommendations from pro football players and other athletes who have protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.
Trump said that "instead of talk," he is going to ask protesting players to suggest "people that they think were unfairly treated by the justice system." The president said football players have "seen a lot of abuse" and "a lot of unfairness" and that he wants their input on his use of this executive power.
Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a meeting in Canada with U.S. allies that his team was "looking at literally thousands of names" of people for potential pardons because they were treated unfairly or their sentences are too long.
Jun. 8, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
Southern California biotech giant Amgen Inc. opened its first state-of-the-art factory in Singapore in 2014 and executives were preparing late last year to pick the spot for a second one.
Jun. 7, 2018, 8:26 p.m.
President Trump will leave the weekend Group of 7 summit early, the White House announced Thursday night amid an intensifying battle over his decision to impose tariffs on some of the United States' closest allies.
The White House announcement followed Trump’s tweets earlier in the evening attacking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the summit host, and French President Emmanuel Macron, who will attend, for criticizing him over the tariffs.
Trump is to fly to the two-day summit in Quebec on Friday but now plans to depart earlier, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday. He will travel directly to Singapore, ahead of his scheduled meeting there with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday night.
Jun. 7, 2018, 7:09 p.m.
Federal law enforcement officials seized several years’ worth of email and phone records from a reporter who currently works for the New York Times, the paper reported Thursday.
The seized material does not include the contents of the emails, but does include customer records from Verizon and Google covering two email accounts and a phone used by the reporter, Ali Watkins.
The seizures would mark the first known time that the Justice Department under President Trump has authorized prosecutors to obtain a reporter’s records as part of a leak investigation.
Jun. 7, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
It may or may not be a trade war. But it’s definitely a Twitter war. Between friends.
On the eve of the annual summit of the so-called G-7 economic powers in Quebec, President Trump traded thinly veiled insults over trade with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has worked to be one of Trump’s closest friends on the world stage — to little avail.
Trump also took a shot at another ally, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following Trudeau’s criticisms of the president’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
Jun. 7, 2018, 10:01 a.m.
Jun. 7, 2018, 9:01 a.m.
Jun. 6, 2018, 11:10 a.m.
Jun. 6, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says there's no evidence that the FBI planted a “spy” in President Trump's 2016 campaign.
The comments contradict Trump, who has insisted the agency planted a “spy for political reasons and to help Crooked Hillary win.”
Both Ryan and House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) attended a classified briefing last month following reports that the FBI used an informant in its Russian meddling probe. Gowdy said afterward he was convinced that “the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do” and he didn't see evidence of a spy.
Jun. 6, 2018, 7:41 a.m.
President Trump blasted "the Fake News Media" in two tweets early Wednesday for fanning speculation about First Lady Melania Trump, who hasn't been seen in public for more than three weeks following a medical procedure last month.
"The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania," Trump tweeted. "During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!"
He followed that up with a second tweet, claiming that some reporters saw Melania Trump headed to a White House meeting and withheld the information to propel conspiracy theories about her health.