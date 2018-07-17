Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling

Jul. 17, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
President Trump says he meant the opposite when he said in Helsinki that he doesn't see why Russia would have interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.
Back at the White House on Tuesday, the president told reporters that he said he meant he doesn't see why Russia “wouldn't” be responsible.
He also said he accepts the American intelligence community's conclusion that Russia interfered in the election, but he denied that his campaign had colluded in the effort.
President Trump will make remarks Tuesday afternoon about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he faces mounting criticism from allies and foes alike about his failure to publicly condemn Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.
Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump will speak about Monday’s summit with Putin in Helsinki before a scheduled 2 p.m. meeting with Republican members of Congress at the White House.
The White House says Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady of Texas and five other lawmakers are to be in attendance. The meeting had been set to be about tax policy.
President Donald Trump is unbowed by bipartisan criticism of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a Tuesday tweet the President calls the Monday summit in Helsinki “even better” than his meeting with NATO allies last week in Brussels.
Trump is facing bipartisan criticism for his refusal to publicly challenge Putin over Russia's election hacking and for doubting U.S. intelligence agency conclusions about Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign. Trump backers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich have criticized his performance.
President Trump’s Monday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, drew heated reactions from Washington insiders and politicians of all stripes, with many expressing disappointment that Trump wasn’t more confrontational with Putin following the latest revelations in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., issued a statement saying there is "no question" that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, adding that "the president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally" and that the country "remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals."
Some of Ryan’s fellow GOP members took to Twitter to express their dismay:
An apparent protester was removed from a joint news conference between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.
The individual, seated with the American press corps in Helsinki, Finland, was holding a sign about nuclear weapons. He identified himself as a reporter from the liberal magazine the Nation.
A Secret Service agent spoke with the unidentified man before Finnish security physically escorted him from the room minutes before the two presidents entered to begin their news conference.
Charges were dropped Thursday against porn actress Stormy Daniels, just hours after she was arrested while performing at an Ohio strip club and charged with letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law.
Her attorney said she was set up in a Columbus police sting operation, something police deny.
Charging documents say Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested for touching a patron at a "sexually oriented" business in violation of the law commonly known as the Community Defense Act.
