Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling

President Trump’s Monday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, drew heated reactions from Washington insiders and politicians of all stripes, with many expressing disappointment that Trump wasn’t more confrontational with Putin following the latest revelations in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., issued a statement saying there is "no question" that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, adding that "the president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally" and that the country "remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals."

Some of Ryan’s fellow GOP members took to Twitter to express their dismay:

I never thought I would see the day when our American President would stand on the stage with the Russian President and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression. This is shameful. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 16, 2018

Today’s press conference in #Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory.



My full statement on the #HelsinkiSummit: https://t.co/lApjctZyZl — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 16, 2018

I trust the assessments of Dan Coats, Gina Haspel & their teams more than I trust a former KGB agent, Vladimir Putin. U.S. Presidents should meet w/ foreign leaders. But we must unequivocally denounce Russia’s election interference attempts & human rights abuses around the world. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) July 16, 2018

The Russians were relentless in their efforts to meddle in the 2016 elections, and their efforts are ongoing. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/AMOVi2PrSe — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) July 16, 2018