Trump says he's given up watching television. Then again, maybe not

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (AFP/Getty Images)

The United States has slipped again among countries in an annual ranking of freedom of the press, according to a study that says a “climate of hatred” is growing worldwide toward the news media.

Citing the Trump administration among other nations’ governments, the international advocacy group Reporters Without Borders said on Wednesday, “More and more democratically elected leaders no longer see the media as part of democracy’s essential underpinning, but as an adversary to which they openly display their aversion.”

The United States fell to 45th place from 43rd last year, out of 180 countries that the reporters’ organization ranks. Norway is in first place for the second consecutive year, and North Korea is last, as it has been for years.