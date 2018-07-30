Advertisement
Essential Washington
Trump says he would 'certainly meet' with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

President Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House on Monday.
President Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House on Monday. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

President Trump said he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."

During a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Trump said that he believes in meetings and pointed to the benefits of recent meetings with North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The Trump administration withdrew from the landmark nuclear accord with Iran in May, saying it was too generous to Iran. The United States has vowed to boost sanctions until Iran changes its regional policies, including its support for regional militant groups.

Watch live: President Trump holds press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

New York Times publisher, Trump meet and discuss anti-media rhetoric

A.G. Sulzberger, left, and President Trump met on July 20 to discuss media coverage of the White House.
A.G. Sulzberger, left, and President Trump met on July 20 to discuss media coverage of the White House. (Associated Press)

President Trump met with the publisher of the New York Times to discuss media coverage of his administration, including his oft-repeated accusation that the media is the “enemy of the people,” Trump and the newspaper said Sunday. 

The meeting with A.G. Sulzberger occurred July 20, the White House and Times said. 

“Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad!” 

U.S. economy surges to 4.1% growth rate, but next it's expected to slow

Boosted by tax cuts, the U.S. economy surged this spring to grow at a robust 4.1% annual pace for its best quarterly performance since 2014, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

Trump is pressuring the Fed to keep interest rates low. Nixon actually did it — and damaged the economy

The Federal Reserve was raising interest rates and the president wasn’t happy about it.

Jim Jordan to run for House speaker, challenging California Rep. Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Jim Jordan, a founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said Thursday he will run for House speaker this fall.

Watch live: Trump holds a roundtable in Iowa amid trade war fears

Trump threatens Turkey with 'large sanctions' over detained American pastor

U.S. pastor Andrew Craig Brunson is escorted by Turkish plainclothes police officers from his house in Izmir, Turkey, on July 25.
U.S. pastor Andrew Craig Brunson is escorted by Turkish plainclothes police officers from his house in Izmir, Turkey, on July 25. (AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump says the U.S. will hit Turkey with “large sanctions” over an American pastor detained on terror and espionage charges, and he called for the pastor's immediate release. 

Tweeting from aboard Air Force One, Trump said: “The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being.” Trump said Brunson “is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!” 

Just hours earlier, Vice President Mike Pence said that if Turkey does not take immediate action to free Brunson, “the United States of America will impose significant sanctions on Turkey.” Pence spoke at the close of a three-day conference in Washington on religious freedom. 

Pompeo firmly opposes Russian claims on Crimea and Ukraine, but struggles to explain Trump

An often-defensive Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo struggled Wednesday to explain President Trump’s often confusing and secretive handling of foreign policy as senators demanded details about the president’s conversations last week with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Watch live: President Trump and EU chief deliver joint statement