White House delays Putin visit to 2019 after Republican backlash

Jul. 25, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
President Trump has postponed his invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to Washington until next year, after Republican congressional leaders registered their opposition about a visit initially planned for this fall, around the time of the midterm elections.
Putin never responded to the administration's announcement last week that, at Trump’s direction, "plans were underway" for a fall welcome; a Russian official pointed to the controversy in the United States to explain the hesitance. On Wednesday, the president's national security advisor, John Bolton, issued a statement about the change of plans, citing special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's ongoing Russia probe — not political concerns — as the reason.
"The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year," Bolton said.
President Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of half a dozen former Obama administration officials and critics of his presidency.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the president is "exploring the mechanisms" to strip clearance from former CIA director John Brennan, along with former FBI director James B. Comey, former national intelligence director James R. Clapper and others.
Sanders accused the officials of having "politicized and in some cases monetized their public service and security clearances" as well as "making baseless accusations" against the president.
Unbowed by criticism over his Helsinki summit, President Trump extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Washington in the fall, the White House said Thursday.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter that Trump had asked national security advisor John Bolton to invite Putin, adding, "Those discussions are already underway." The invitation was announced hours after the president tweeted that he looked forward to "our second meeting" as he defended his performance Monday at the summit in which the two leaders conferred on a range of issues, including terrorism, Israeli security, nuclear proliferation and North Korea.
"There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems ... but they can ALL be solved!" Trump tweeted.