Essential Washington
White House delays Putin visit to 2019 after Republican backlash

(Associated Press)

President Trump has postponed his invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to Washington until next year, after Republican congressional leaders registered their opposition about a visit initially planned for this fall, around the time of the midterm elections.

Putin never responded to the administration's announcement last week that, at Trump’s direction, "plans were underway" for a fall welcome; a Russian official pointed to the controversy in the United States to explain the hesitance. On Wednesday, the president's national security advisor, John Bolton, issued a statement about the change of plans, citing special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's ongoing Russia probe — not political concerns — as the reason.

"The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year," Bolton said.

Judge Kavanaugh could give conservatives the vote they need to rein in EPA rules on climate change

In its most important environmental ruling of recent decades, the Supreme Court decided in 2007 that the greenhouse gases blamed for warming the planet can be regulated as air pollutants under the Clean Air Act of 1990.

  • White House
Trump considering revoking ex-Obama officials' security clearance

President Trump boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., on July 22. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

President Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of half a dozen former Obama administration officials and critics of his presidency.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the president is "exploring the mechanisms" to strip clearance from former CIA director John Brennan, along with former FBI director James B. Comey, former national intelligence director James R. Clapper and others.

Sanders accused the officials of having "politicized and in some cases monetized their public service and security clearances" as well as "making baseless accusations" against the president.

Watch live: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds a media briefing

Trump targets Iran in blistering tweet, suddenly escalating tensions

President Trump has issued a blistering tweet that seems to threaten Iran with war unless it changes its ways, suddenly escalating tensions with the Islamic Republic and shifting attention away from his dealings with Russia.

California Rep. Barbara Lee enters a key House leadership race

Rep. Barbara Lee will seek to lead the Democratic Caucus next year, making her the second Californian to enter the race.

Can moderate Democrats rise again? The answer may be in Ohio

If the thick New England accent did not already reveal that Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was not from around here, the polemic he launched into at a campaign rally in a union hall did.

  • White House
White House invites Putin to Washington for another meeting with Trump

President Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday.
President Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday. (Alexander Zemlianichenko / Associated Press)

Unbowed by criticism over his Helsinki summit, President Trump extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Washington in the fall, the White House said Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter that Trump had asked national security advisor John Bolton to invite Putin, adding, "Those discussions are already underway." The invitation was announced hours after the president tweeted that he looked forward to "our second meeting" as he defended his performance Monday at the summit in which the two leaders conferred on a range of issues, including terrorism, Israeli security, nuclear proliferation and North Korea.

"There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems ... but they can ALL be solved!" Trump tweeted.

Trump says he's 'not thrilled' by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, a rare insertion into independent monetary policy

President Trump said he’s “not thrilled” by recent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, a historically rare insertion by the White House into monetary policy set by the nation’s independent central bank.

Democrats rip Trump's CFPB nominee, calling her role in controversial administration policies 'a moral stain'

Senate Democrats on Thursday aggressively ripped into President Trump’s nominee to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, saying her involvement as a White House aide in controversial administration policies disqualified her from watching out for average Americans.

