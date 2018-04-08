White House says North Korea has confirmed Kim will join summit with Trump

Apr. 8, 2018, 4:38 p.m.
U.S. and North Korean officials have engaged in secret back-channel talks and Pyongyang has committed to a summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un that will touch on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, a White House official said Sunday.
The White House said on March 8 that Trump had accepted an invitation from Kim to meet, but the government in Pyongyang did not officially confirm the meeting until now. The date and the venue have still not been set.
No U.S. president has ever met with a North Korean leader, and Trump’s offer to do so without preconditions stunned American allies in the region and U.S. foreign policy veterans.
Apr. 8, 2018, 8:55 a.m.
Michael Avenatti, the newly famous lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, has more than a few things in common with President Trump.
Apr. 8, 2018, 6:49 a.m.
- White House
- Trade
- Middle East
President Trump on Sunday issued a rare direct rebuke of Vladimir Putin, blaming the Russian leader, along with Iran, for making possible a deadly chemical attack against Syrian civilians, allegedly carried out by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad.
“Big price to pay,” Trump declared on Twitter.
At least 40 people reportedly died in the attack in the town of Douma, where Syrian forces have been carrying out an offensive. Gruesome images have emerged on social media, some of them showing suffocated children. The toll, reported by Syrian opposition activists and first responders, could not be independently confirmed.
Apr. 8, 2018, 5:49 a.m.
- Trade
President Trump is suggesting China will ease trade barriers "because it is the right thing to do" and that Washington and Beijing can settle disputes that have rattled financial markets, consumers and businesses.
A new Trump tweet doesn't explain why he's optimistic about resolving an escalating trade clash between the world's two biggest economies.
Trump says he and Chinese President Xi Jinping "will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade."
Apr. 6, 2018, 3:56 p.m.
Federal law enforcement authorities are in the process of seizing Backpage.com and its affiliated websites.
The websites are being seized as part of an enforcement action by the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Internal Revenue Service, according to a notice that appeared Friday afternoon on Backpage.com.
The notice didn’t characterize or provide any details on the nature of the enforcement action.
Apr. 6, 2018, 2:43 p.m.
Rep. Blake Farenthold, the Texas Republican accused of sexual harassment in a suit that led to an $84,000 taxpayer settlement to a former aide, resigned Friday after insisting for months that he would serve out his current term in Congress.
Farenthold’s decision was announced shortly before it became official, on the final day of the two-week congressional spring break.
“While I planned on serving out the remainder of my term in Congress, I know in my heart it’s time for me to move along and look for new ways to serve,” the Corpus Christi representative wrote.
Apr. 6, 2018, 2:08 p.m.
Once again, President Trump has talked about rapists in Mexico, and left consternation and confusion in his wake.
At a Thursday afternoon event in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Trump called for tighter control of the nation’s southern border and reminded his audience that when he announced his presidential candidacy in 2015 he had called Mexican immigrants “rapists.”
“Everybody said, ‘Oh, he was so tough,’ and I used the word ‘rape,’” Trump recounted. “And yesterday, it came out where, this journey coming up, women are raped at levels that nobody has ever seen before. They don't want to mention that.”
Apr. 6, 2018, 12:46 p.m.
The White House said Friday that it would move on with a plan to use 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard troops to patrol the Southwestern border, whether or not California chooses to go along.
“We’re going to continue to work with California and we’re hopeful that they’ll do the right thing,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.
California is the only state among the four along the border that is run by a Democratic governor, Jerry Brown. Sanders said the plan — which has only been outlined loosely — could still take shape with Guard troops from the other three states.
Apr. 6, 2018, 8:44 a.m.
President Trump reached back to some of his most visceral campaign rhetoric against illegal immigration on Thursday as his administration released new figures showing a surge in March in the number of people caught crossing the border unlawfully.
Apr. 6, 2018, 8:34 a.m.
As Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt finds himself consumed by scandal and speculation grows that his days in the Cabinet are numbered, President Trump signaled he plans to keep Pruitt around.
It has been a tough week for Pruitt. The EPA chief is under fire for accepting housing from the wife of a top energy lobbyist at far below market rates, giving immense pay raises to a pair of aides against the instructions of the White House, and flying first class around the country and the world at taxpayer expense. His reported taste for sirens and flashing lights, bulletproof cars and soundproof phone booths has also invited ridicule from critics.
But Trump is giving no signal he is prepared to part ways with Pruitt. As is his custom, the president is blaming the media for Pruitt’s troubles. On Friday morning, he took aim at news reports that Trump was contemplating naming Pruitt as attorney general.