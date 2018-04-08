White House says North Korea has confirmed Kim will join summit with Trump

(Associated Press)

U.S. and North Korean officials have engaged in secret back-channel talks and Pyongyang has committed to a summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un that will touch on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, a White House official said Sunday.

The White House said on March 8 that Trump had accepted an invitation from Kim to meet, but the government in Pyongyang did not officially confirm the meeting until now. The date and the venue have still not been set.

No U.S. president has ever met with a North Korean leader, and Trump’s offer to do so without preconditions stunned American allies in the region and U.S. foreign policy veterans.