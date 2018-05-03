White House: Trump did not know of payments to Stormy Daniels even as he repaid the attorney who gave her money

Former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey in this file photo. (Carolyn Kaster)

President Trump did not know about a $130,000 payoff to an adult film actress who claimed she’d had a sexual affair with him even as he paid tens of thousands of dollars to the New York attorney who made the payments, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday.

In April, Trump told reporters that he knew nothing of the $130,000 that his private attorney, Michael Cohen, paid to Stephanie Clifford, who performs under the name Stormy Daniels, 11 days before the 2016 election. Trump referred all questions to Cohen.

In Fox News interviews Wednesday night and again Thursday morning, Trump’s new outside attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, said that Trump had reimbursed Cohen via a large monthly stipend beginning after the election.