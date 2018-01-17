Trump allegedly told porn actress she reminded him of Ivanka during affair

Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, said Donald Trump told her in 2011 she reminded him of his daughter Ivanka.

President Trump told porn actress Stephanie Clifford she reminded him of his daughter while the pair carried on a not-so-steamy affair more than a decade ago, Clifford told In Touch Weekly in 2011.

She said that Trump was nothing special in the sack, telling the magazine that the sex was “textbook generic.”

“It was nothing crazy. It was one position, what you would expect from someone his age to do,” Clifford said.

Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, took a polygraph test at the time of the interview and said the pair had “really good banter.”

“He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful, smart, just like his daughter,” she said.

Trump was probably talking about his daughter Ivanka, who was 24 at the time.

Around the time of the alleged affair, Trump, in an appearance on “The View,” complimented Ivanka’s looks and said that if she weren’t his child, “perhaps I’d be dating her.”

Trump’s purported fling with Clifford lasted several months, and the two allegedly met on several occasions, including rendezvous at his private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles and at his office in Trump Tower.

Trump’s alleged relationship with the “Operation: Desert Stormy” star became public when the Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, had paid Clifford $130,000 to keep quiet about their affair.

Clifford told In Touch that the she met Trump in 2006, shortly after his wife, Melania, gave birth to their son, Barron Trump.

He invited her to his hotel room for dinner after the pair met at the American Century celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, she said.

After Clifford went to the bathroom after their meal, she returned to see Trump lying in bed beckoning her toward him.

“And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go,’” she said. “And we started kissing.”

“It was textbook generic,” she said. “I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me.’”

Clifford said Trump initially offered her a spot on his reality TV show, “The Apprentice.”

The pair “hung out for a little while, and he just kept saying, ‘I’m gonna call you, I’m gonna call you. I have to see you again. You’re amazing. We have to get you on ‘The Apprentice,’” she said.

He asked her to sign a DVD copy of her film “3 Wishes” and called her about every 10 days, she said.

“Whether you’re a fan of his or not, which I never really was, you gotta admit he’s pretty fascinating,” Clifford said.

The two stayed in touch for several months, and Trump always called her “honeybunch,” she said.

“Any time I needed to get ahold of him, he always took my call or called me back within 10 minutes,” she added.

Cohen tried to brush off the unearthed interview, telling the New York Daily News that “all they did is recirculate an old and debunked story that Ms. Clifford denied in 2011, 2016 and again in 2018.”

“This is not breaking news. … It’s old news that wasn’t true then and not true now,” Cohen added.

The longtime Trump lawyer says the In Touch story was a rehashing of a 2011 gossip piece published by Life & Style, which is owned by the same company.

But that report did not contain the interview with Clifford and states that “neither Donald nor Stormy has commented.”

A representative for In Touch said that “reporters who worked on the story originally brought In Touch’s 2011 interview with Stormy Daniels to our attention including the transcript, polygraph tests and other documentation” following reports that Clifford was paid off and signed a nondisclosure agreement.

“Donald Trump is clearly a more relevant public figure now than he was in 2011,” the spokeswoman said.