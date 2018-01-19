White House on shutdown: 'This is the behavior of obstructionist losers'

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued this statement as the clock struck midnight and the federal government began shutting down when the Senate failed to pass a funding measure:

“Senate Democrats own the Schumer Shutdown. Tonight, they put politics above our national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country’s ability to serve all Americans. We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands,” Sanders said.

“This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators. When Democrats start paying our armed forces and first responders we will reopen negotiations on immigration reform,” she said. “During this politically manufactured Schumer Shutdown, the President and his Administration will fight for and protect the American people.”