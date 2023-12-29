Catch up on the best movies, shows, music and books of 2023

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Dec. 29. I’m Vanessa Franko, an assistant editor who spends her waking hours immersed in pop culture. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Newsletter Start your day right Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The best movies, music, TV and more from 2023

Now that Hallmark has stopped luring me in with new holiday movies and nobody is really working this week, it’s time to catch up on all of the great music, movies, TV, books and more that dropped in 2023.

Our team of celebrated critics gets to partake in the yearly joy (or maddening exercise) of whittling down everything they have seen, heard and read into handy best-of lists.

Advertisement

Movies

Film critic Justin Chang’s 10 favorite movies include some that “have already achieved the permanence of old friends, even before they’ve had the chance to really seep into the cultural ether.”

He divided his list of the best movies of 2023 (and where to find them) into themed pairings, one of which connects the heartbreaking drama “All of Us Strangers” with the animated “The Boy and the Heron.”

Justin’s list is so thoughtful that I’ll forgive him for excluding the “Barbie” half of the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon . ( Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” dream ballet plus a reference to the 1995 BBC “Pride and Prejudice,” not to mention America Ferrara’s stirring monologue , made it my favorite of 2023.

Television

There was an abundance of great TV and if you’re finding it difficult to make time to catch up, critic Lorraine Ali wrote that 2024 is your year. Hollywood’s dual strikes have delayed many productions for months, if not years.

Advertisement

“The great programming drought is upon us, turning the last decade of too much content into something that appears closer to manageable.”

Our combined TV critics list will help you when you’re looking for something beyond “Suits” reruns .

Lorraine focused on the best programming of 2023 and Robert Lloyd selected the finest in new programs. The Natasha Lyonne detective series “Poker Face” snagged a spot on both of their lists.

Music

If you prefer your pop culture in 3-minute bursts of, well, pop, don’t miss the 100 best songs of 2023 . Compiled by the Times music team of August Brown, Kenan Draughorne and Mikael Wood with an assist from De Los culture columnist Suzy Exposito, this list has everything from Miley Cyrus’ breakup anthem to Grupo Frontera’s collab with Bad Bunny. Listen along with the full playlist .

Mikael also pulled together the 20 best albums of the year , which includes Blondshell’s self-titled release , which he described as: “Fuzzy guitars, mordant songwriting, vocals set to deadpan: The ’90s are most definitely back.”

I am absolutely here for the ‘90s rock revival, particularly the return of power pop trio Marvelous 3, which released its first new album in 20-plus years, “IV,” in October. It didn’t make Mikael’s list, but it has been in heavy rotation on my phone and my turntable ever since.

Books

Music didn’t just dominate streaming platforms, it was also a big theme among the notable books of the year. Titles on Madonna, Lou Reed, Ella Fitzgerald, Sly Stone and many others were new additions to bookshelves.

On the fiction front, we asked three of our contributing critics to select the best of the year, resulting in a list of 13 novels and two short story collections .

But wait, there’s more:

What do you say we do it all again next year?

Today’s top stories

A surfer rides a wave at Surfer’s Point on Thursday in Ventura. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Climate and environment



Amid a high surf and flood advisory along California’s coastline, the National Weather Service advises people to stay away from the water.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a no-burn order for much of Southern California through Friday amid poor air quality.

From our photo staff



Politics



More big stories



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Today’s great reads

People stop to take photos of a mural by artist Gustavo Zermeno Jr. featuring newest Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, left, and Mookie Betts. The artwork is on the side wall of Ocean View Liquor in Hermosa Beach. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Asian Americans go bonkers over Shohei Ohtani for his superhuman baseball prowess — and for shattering stereotypes. Many were already big fans when Ohtani was with the Angels, but his move to a higher-profile team and city, with a chance to win the World Series, has taken Shohei-mania to a new level.

Other great reads



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

(Matt Talbot / For The Times)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.

Chan Quach, also known as Chan the Birdman, rides with his Hyacinth macaws, the world’s longest parrots, along the San Gabriel River Trail in Azusa. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Mel Melcon, as part of our features photographers’ recap of their favorite moments of 2023. Pictured is Chan the Birdman, riding with the world’s longest parrots.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Vanessa Franko, audience engagement assistant editor

Elvia Limón, multiplatform editor

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Laura Blasey, assistant editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.