Your guide to California’s state Senate District 23 race: Mueller vs. Valladares

Former Republican Assemblymember Suzette Valladares and Democratic attorney Kipp Mueller are vying for the Santa Clarita Valley’s state Senate seat, one of the most targeted in the November election.

Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Saugus), who is terming out and cannot run for reelection, beat Mueller to win the seat in 2020, but Democrats hold a 10% voter registration edge in what was then the historically split 21st District.

Seeing an opportunity to flip the seat, the California Democratic Party has sunk more than $860,000 into Mueller’s campaign. Unions representing teachers, nurses, state workers and those in various building trades have also contributed to his fundraising total of more than $2.3 million, a tally from last year through early September.

The California Republican Party has given Valladares at least $330,000. She’s raised more than $1.5 million as a candidate with the help of contributions from political action committees sponsored by California hospitals, real estate agents, Native American tribes, pharmaceutical companies and other groups.