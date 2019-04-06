Essential Arts: L.A.’s Gay Men’s Chorus, once a safe space, now ‘in a world of hurt’

In 1965, Judith Jamison joined a young but already world-famous modern dance troupe — the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Today, as artistic director emerita, she is preparing for the troupe’s 60th anniversary shows in L.A., and sat down with The Times’ Makeda Easter: “It’s always very difficult to get our history straight as African Americans, as black dancers. That’s part of what’s so important about celebrating 60 years of Alvin Ailey, because we’re still here to tell the truth about what was in his mind.”