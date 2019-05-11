Essential Arts: Plácido Domingo goes full wild cat to revive a Spanish zarzuela

Samuel Beckett’s “Happy Days” — about a chatty woman trying to connect with a distant husband as she sinks into the earth — is the play that Dianne Wiest says she wants to perform every day. Well, as luck would have it, she is: This week she began previews at the Mark Taper Forum. Last fall, she did excerpts at a park in New York City. “A cop would stop and listen,” she tells Times theater critic Charles McNulty. “Kids were running around. I can’t remember what horrible thing was going on in the world, but people were affected.”