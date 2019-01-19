Essential Arts: 'Hamilton' in Puerto Rico, a bad-boy play, an incandescent portrait

It began with a standing ovation — when Lin-Manuel Miranda returned to the stage as Alexander Hamilton — and ended with Miranda in tears, waving the Puerto Rican flag. “Hamilton” has landed in San Juan, Puerto Rico and The Times’ Jessica Gelt was there to capture the scene as hurricane-weary residents turned out for a splashy opening that attracted U.S. celebs such as Jimmy Fallon and Shonda Rimes. (The show’s proceeds will go to aid the recovery.) After the show, Miranda said, “Puerto Ricans are the most resilient people on the face of the Earth.” Los Angeles Times