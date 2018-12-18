Essential California: A million buildings face high wildfire risk

”I was born at Queen of the Angels hospital in 1936 and went immediately to the home my parents had built in Alhambra at the edge of town. Our neighborhood was like one big family with seven kids just in three houses strung in a row. There were lots of other kids as well, who lived down the block or around the corner and we were outside most of the time playing baseball, basketball, jump rope, croquet, riding our bikes, playing cowboys and Indians or cops and robbers — anything to keep us outside. One was a kid named Mike McCormick, who loved playing street baseball games and said he wanted to play professional baseball when he grew up. That he did. He became quite famous. When I recently saw a photo of him, he was immediately recognizable as Mike from down the street. I have a photo of him in about 1947 on the day it snowed in L.A. Same face. Schools were closed and it was snowball time.