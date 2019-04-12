Essential California: Nipsey Hussle's L.A. farewell

South Los Angeles swelled with mourners of the rapper Nipsey Hussle. His funeral took place at Staples Center followed by a 25.5-mile procession through the neighborhoods where Hussle grew up and called home. Inside the arena hundreds of roses surrounded his casket. The service, which was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., was delayed for nearly an hour as fans waited to get into the venue to honor the man, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, who was gunned down in broad daylight outside his clothing store on Slauson Avenue on March 31. Los Angeles Times