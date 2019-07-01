Essential California: The NBA's free agent free-for-all

Kevin Durant will be leaving California and the Golden State Warriors for New York. But he’ll be joining the Brooklyn Nets, not the Knicks, as many suspected. KD’s big decision was announced Sunday — the same day that the NBA’s annual free agency period began. (You can follow the NBA’s 2019 free agent tracker here.) But not all is lost for the Warriors: They agreed to a five-year, $190-million contract with Klay Thompson and traded for guard D’Angelo Russell. So it looks as if the Splash Brothers won’t be split up anytime soon.