Today: A 'He Said, Xi Said' Trade Deal

President Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have agreed to a tenuous cease-fire in the trade war, but the terms of their handshake deal are not exactly clear. Officials in Washington and Beijing gave sharply different takes on what Trump and Xi had agreed to during their two-hour steak dinner in Buenos Aires, and there was no joint statement afterward in English and Chinese. Trump called the meeting “amazing and productive,” but the upshot is that negotiators will have their work cut out for them as they try to resolve deep-seated disputes.